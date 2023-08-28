A New Sign of Fall in Las Vegas: Silverton Casino to Host First Cider Fest

Visitors Can Indulge in Hard Cider on Tap and Fall Festival Foods

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the flavors of fall at the inaugural Cider Fest at Silverton Casino. With several unique types of hard cider available on tap, this event is the perfect opportunity to indulge in the flavors of the season. Cider Fest debuts at Shady Grove Lounge on Sept. 1 and runs through Oct. 31, 2023.

Visitors can treat themselves to a flight of hard ciders, expertly curated to offer a range of tastes and styles or sip on their favorite cider on tap while relaxing in the lounge.

Cider Fest food offerings Cider Fest cider flight at Shady Grove Lounge

What's a fall festival without great food? Cider Fest will include a menu of "festival favorites," including fresh State Fair Mini Doughnuts, a made-to-order sweet treat that perfectly complements the cider offerings.

Other choices include the Apple Cider Puff Pastry, made with ACE hard cider-infused apples, and topped with pastry crumbs, caramel sauce, and vanilla ice cream. Savory selections feature Disco Fries, topped with gravy, melted mozzarella cheese, cheese sauce, and shredded beef short ribs; cheese curds; and giant soft pretzels.

About Silverton Casino Lodge Silverton Casino Lodge offers 300 newly renovated rooms and suites and world-class amenities all located within an upscale, contemporary luxury lodge-themed resort. Silverton features 90,000 square feet of state-of-the-art gaming, including the most popular slot machines and table games. A 117,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, home to thousands of sharks, stingrays, and tropical fish, was voted "Best Attraction" in the Best of Las Vegas awards.

The resort is a culinary destination, featuring Mi Casa grill cantina, Su Casa sushi bar, Sundance Grill, WuHu Noodle, Shady Grove Lounge, Mermaid Restaurant & Lounge, Starbucks, and Johnny Rockets and Twin Creeks, known as the premier Off-Strip steakhouse in Las Vegas. The unique "Stakes are High" program at Twin Creeks Steakhouse gives diners a chance to roll dice to win a complimentary Creekstone Farms Tomahawk, the restaurant's signature cut.

In addition to the adjacent 165,000-square-foot flagship Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, the Silverton Village features a 150-room Hyatt Place hotel, the 18-story luxury high-rise The Berkley, and several restaurants, including Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Silverton Casino Hotel is located at I-15 and Blue Diamond in Las Vegas. For more information, please call (702) 263-7777 or visit silvertoncasino.com.

Media Contacts

OneSeven Agency

Rachael Mintz | Avery Dizon

[email protected]

(702) 613.1585 | (702) 501.7611

Keith Salwoski

Executive Director of Communications

[email protected]

(702) 914.8616

SOURCE Silverton Casino