A New Site To Get Interviewed By Professional Journalists And Featured On Mainstream News Outlets

Users have the chance to share their story through an interview with a professional Pressful journalist, affiliated in their market segment. The video press release is subsequently distributed to over 450+ news sites including but not limited to: ABC, CNN, FORBES, DAILY, CBS, NBC & Fox Networks – Herald, Local, National, Digital Journal, and more.

Pressful strives to bridge the gap between users and journalists on one platform and all for a small fee! In addition to distribution, Pressful will also provide users with analytics to track the performance of their video press releases.

Currently, Pressful will be launching its services on October 1st, 2020. However, the website is available for users to browse upcoming content and learn more about their services. An exception is being made for Beta users who wish to test the platform prior to the official launch of the site. These users must apply with their company information by going to www.Pressful.com.

SOURCE Pressful

