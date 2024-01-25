A new smoothie concept is coming to Independence, Kentucky!

Better Blend will open its doors at 2044 Harris Pike on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. , Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florence-based Better Blend offers smoothies ("Blends"), smoothie bowls ("Bowls"), and healthy snacks. Better Blend's menu is unique in that it offers a wide variety of flavors not usually found at other smoothie shops, and boasts many low-sugar and low-calorie options.

Founded by Independence native Isaac Hamlin in 2018, Better Blend was created with the goal to make it easy for everyone to eat healthy by offering fast, healthy options that taste indulgent but are nutrient-rich and made with clean ingredients.

Better Blend Independence Grand Opening. Pictured: Founder/CEO Isaac Hamlin, Franchisee/Owner Karin Smith, and General Manager Steve Owens.

While playing rugby for the University of Kentucky, Hamlin developed smoothie recipes that offered optimum nutrition, tasted great, and didn't weigh him down before matches. After graduating, Hamlin realized there was a need for healthy food options at home. Hamlin opened the first Better Blend location in Florence, Kentucky, in June 2018. Since then, the brand has seen incredible growth, including the opening of two additional corporate locations and four franchise locations by the end of 2023.

The Independence Better Blend is owned by Karin Smith, who owns the Better Blend Franchise rights in the Independence market.

Passionate about health, wellness, and nutrition, Smith says she is eager to bring Better Blend to Independence. "Our goals are to connect with the community and to contribute to its vibrant economy through our many healthy Blends and Bowls."

For the grand opening celebration, Smith is running a deal on smoothies as well as holding a raffle for exclusive prizes worth up to $500. More details can be found on the Better Blend Independence Facebook page.

For more information about Better Blend, visit their website at www.betterblend.com

SOURCE Better Blend