A New Software That Helps Podcast Hosts Get More Apple Reviews for Their Podcasts Has Been Released

PodPros, the creators of popular podcasting software like PodMatch.com, matching guests and hosts for interviews, and PodcastSOP.com, a project management software for podcast hosts, has announced the release of their 3rd software solution, PodLottery.com. PodLottery is a daily lottery-style drawing that gives podcast hosts a way to win integrity-based Apple reviews for their podcasts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The podcasting-specific software company, PodPros, has announced the launch of their latest software for podcasters, PodLottery. The completely-free, PodLottery enables podcast hosts to win integrity-based Apple reviews for their podcasts from other podcasters, in a fun daily lottery-style drawing. This software is the first and only of its kind in the podcasting industry. The PodPros team has a goal to have 6,000 active podcasters using the software, ultimately helping them win thousands of reviews for their shows.

Sanfilippo shared the following when asked why he created PodLottery,

"Most podcasters have few, or even no, Apple reviews on their podcast because it's tough to convince people to take the time to help, but it's beyond important! The reason Apple reviews matter so much is the perceived value from guests, sponsors, and listeners. The number of Apple reviews is oftentimes metric an outsider can use to gauge the success of a podcast. The other thing that reviews help with is fueling the host's motivation to continue producing episodes. A 5-star rating and review on Apple Podcasts is the most motivating and encouraging gift a host can receive from their listeners. The more reviews a show receives, the more likely it is to continue. We created PodLottery to solve this problem."

How PodLottery Works In 6 Steps:

Register for a free account. (You must be a podcast host yourself.) Leave reviews on past winners' podcasts to earn tickets. Redeem your tickets to select numbers for a nightly lottery-style drawing. Check daily to see if your numbers are picked in the drawing. When your numbers are picked, you win reviews for your podcast! (When others review your podcast, they earn more tickets and chances to win themselves!) Repeat steps 2-4 every day for more chances to win. (You can win daily)

PodLottery just concluded a beta test with 240 podcasters. Hundreds of reviews were won during the beta, including one "jackpot" winner! Tanner Campbell (Host of Practical Stoicism) won 63 reviews for his podcast! Tanner is not the only podcaster to win reviews; since its launch, a total of 833 listens/reviews have been won by PodLottery members.

"Ultimately, we decided to create this solution because we've found that podcasters who regularly receive Apple reviews on their podcast continue podcasting longer than those who do not receive any reviews," said Sanfilippo, "Our purpose at PodPros will always be to help independent voices get heard through podcasting, and the longer we can help a podcaster continue, the more we're able to succeed in serving the world!"

PodLottery is currently only available on iPhone via mobile web browser (it's not an app), but the team is actively working on expansion to other operating systems. For more technical details, visit the FAQ section at the bottom of the PodLottery website.

