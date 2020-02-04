A New Solution for Difficult-to-Bond Materials: Introducing the 3M VHB Tape LSE Series

3M announces the introduction of the 3M VHB Tape LSE Series, a fast, easy and reliable bonding solution for LSE substrates like Polypropylene (PP), Thermoplastic Olefins (TPO), and Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE), as well as composite materials like glass reinforced plastic (GRP) or fiber reinforced plastic (FRP). Made of double-sided acrylic foam, it creates a long-lasting, high-strength bond, and performs well across a wide temperature range – providing a durable alternative to ultrasonic welding and other adhesion methods.

"Plastics and composites have opened up the door for our customers to revolutionize the materials they use and are propelling broad changes in modern design. However, these materials' low surface energies make them hard to bond quickly and durably," said Kevin Schwab, 3M marketing manager. "The 3M VHB Tape LSE Series is a versatile solution for these difficult-to-bond substrates, further enhancing the breadth of the 3M VHB Tape product portfolio."

Other capabilities and advantages

The 3M VHB Tape LSE series can:

Bond without primer to difficult-to-bond-to substrates

Increase speed and productivity

Reduce the use of chemicals, like primers, which can contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or chemicals of concern

Offer long-term durability outdoors

Provide greater design flexibility

Lower manufacturing costs

The 3M VHB Tape LSE Series also offers high initial tack at low temperatures, so manufacturers can benefit from faster and more reliable bonds in cold environments, such as outdoor applications or unheated factory floors. This low temperature capability allows for immediate handling strength in a wide variety of environments, eliminating time spent waiting for your assembly to continue through your production process.

Like all 3M VHB Tapes, the LSE Series is engineered with a full acrylic construction which means it resists cycling temperatures, exposure to UV light, moisture and solvents. Its holding power under a wide temperature range makes it a durable alternative to rivets, ultrasonic welds, and liquid adhesives.

While designed specifically to meet the needs of low-surface-energies, the LSE Series also has superior bonding performance on medium surface energy plastics, metals and more. It can be applied by hand, with semi-automatic equipment or robotics. The new tape is available in 0.6 mm, 1.1 mm, and 1.6 mm thicknesses.

For more information, please visit www.3M.com/VHB-LSE

3M and VHB are trademarks of 3M Company.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $33 billion in sales, our 93,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

From:

3M Public Relations and Corporate Communications

3M Center, Building 225-1S-15

St. Paul, MN 55144-100

SOURCE 3M

Related Links

http://www.3M.com/VHB-LSE

