A New SPAC-Focused Equity Research Provider was Officially Launched. Initiated Coverage on Playboy, BankMobile and E2open.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HASAQUE Equity Research, a SPAC-focused equity research provider founded by a team of former senior consultants at EY, is coming out of stealth with the release of three due diligence-based reports on Playboy, BankMobile, and E2open - all are due to go public via SPAC mergers in the coming months. The firm promises to strictly preserve its independence while offering agnostic analyses of SPAC transactions and business combinations across the US capital markets. According to Zvika Finkelstein, HASAQUE's Founder and CEO, "There is an inverse relation between the high level of coverage SPACs are getting from financial media vs. the zero coverage they are getting from traditional research firms. We aim at filling this gap by offering an independent research on some of the most interesting SPAC transactions announced recently." While asked about the risks associated with SPAC investing, Finkelstein was saying that "no doubt this kind of investing does not fit to everyone, as any investing decision should ultimately reflect individual goals and risk tolerance, and fit in with investors' long-term strategy. Furthermore, people should know that picking the winners of individual SPACs can be very difficult and usually involves significant risks. As a result, investors must evaluate each deal on its own merits, while putting great efforts on doing their own research. At HASAQUE, we've gone to great lengths in order to build and implement a thorough research process, so our clients could better understand the pros and cons of each SPAC deal."

HASAQUE is an equity research provider that produces due diligence-based reports on Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs). The company offers independent SPAC research services for asset managers and buy-side firms by delivering commentary and analysis that are timely and well-researched. For more information regarding HASAQUE's offerings, please refer to its website at hasaque.com

Under no circumstances should any information contained above be construed as investment advice, or as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or other financial instruments. The financial instruments discussed above may not be suitable for all investors and investors must make their own investment decisions based upon their specific investment objectives and financial situation utilizing their own financial advisors as they deem necessary.

