A New Spin on Health this Holiday
Dec 04, 2019, 13:13 ET
STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GIANTmicrobes, headquartered in Stamford, CT, puts a new spin on holiday health. Focused on educational products for anyone with a healthy sense of humor, GIANTmicrobes has introduced naughty and nice gifts that will infect everyone with smart joy. Decorating your Christmas tree with the flu, common cold, E.coli, brain cells or even herpes and chlamydia is a memorable way to build awareness about critical health topics that touch millions of lives and we all should be talking about. Stuff your stockings with a heart, pancreas and other adorable body organs to spread a love of science. And give your loved ones plagues from history to remind them to get vaccinated and how wonderful life is in the 21st century. The combination of humor and education resonates with educators, students, scientists, healthcare professionals and anyone who wants to spread knowledge and joy.
GIANTmicrobes support charitable causes dedicated to disease research and public health education. From vaccinations and cancer to STDs and digestive health, the company donates a portion of its sales to many non-profit organizations.
About GIANTmicrobes, Inc.
GIANTmicrobes creates colorful products that look like real microbes, body cells, organs, DNA and tiny organisms. "We hear from teachers, parents and medical professionals every day that effective learning and health awareness can be advanced when fun is included. Our goal is to create products that are not only charming and entertaining, but highly educational," said Andrew Klein, President of GIANTmicrobes. They are available at museums, bookstores, educational retailers and online. Visit GIANTmicrobes.com
Media Contact: Andrew Klein, aklein@giantmicrobes.com, ph 203-504-8060 x101
SOURCE GIANTmicrobes, Inc.
