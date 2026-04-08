A NEW STANDARD OF COASTAL LUXURY: SUNSEEKER RESORT FLORIDA GULF COAST LAUNCHES SUNSUITES™ VILLAS

LINK TO IMAGES (PHOTO CREDIT: SUNSEEKER RESORT FLORIDA GULF COAST)

CHARLOTTE HARBOR, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunseeker Resort Florida Gulf Coast, owned by Blackstone Real Estate and managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality, is proud to announce the official launch of Sunsuites™ Villas, a collection of spacious, residential-style accommodations designed for families, group getaways or extended stays. Recognized with the prestigious AAA Four Diamond designation, Sunsuites Villas combines comfort, privacy and bespoke services for a truly elevated resort experience.

Sunsuites™Villas Living Room

Thoughtfully designed as a true home away from home, Sunsuites Villas are set across two distinct towers–the Lotus Tower and the Iris Tower– and range from one- to three-bedroom layouts, each featuring expansive living areas, chef-level kitchens and spa-like bathrooms. Private balconies with lounge seating and dining space further extend the experience outdoors, creating a seamless blend of indoor comfort and coastal living. Guests can relax in sheer luxury, while enjoying a coastal getaway along the Florida Gulf Coast.

"Sunsuites Villas represents the next evolution of luxury at Sunseeker Resort," said Vince Parrotta, Vice President and Managing Director of Sunseeker Resort Florida Gulf Coast. "These accommodations were designed to meet the needs of today's travelers. With this launch, we're able to offer the comforts of a private residence alongside the service, amenities and energy of a full-scale resort."

Guests of Sunsuites Villas enjoy a suite of exclusive privileges designed to enhance every stage of their stay. From arrival to departure, the experience is tailored for ease and personalization. Exclusive offerings and perks include:

Arrival: Guests are welcomed at the Lotus Tower porte cochère by a Sunsuites representative, setting the tone for a personalized stay.

Guests are welcomed at the Lotus Tower porte cochère by a Sunsuites representative, setting the tone for a personalized stay. Private Check-in & Lounge: Guests can breeze through check-in and enjoy complimentary light snacks and beverages in the exclusive Sunsuites lounge before taking a private elevator to their suite.

Guests can breeze through check-in and enjoy complimentary light snacks and beverages in the exclusive Sunsuites lounge before taking a private elevator to their suite. Personalized Concierge Services & Exclusive Access: Sunsuites concierge staff arrange dining reservations, spa appointments and golf tee times to ensure a tailored and seamless experience.

Sunsuites concierge staff arrange dining reservations, spa appointments and golf tee times to ensure a tailored and seamless experience. Private Balconies: Each suite offers a spacious balcony including loungers and a small dining area ideal for coastal views and al fresco dining.

In addition to these exclusive experiences, Sunsuites Villas guests can take advantage of specially curated offers and packages, including long-term stay options with savings of up to 30 percent, Complimentary parking and waived resort fees, as well as the limited-time Suite Life Vacation Mode offer. Available for stays now through Labor Day, this exclusive package includes a VACATION® Sunscreen and Sunseeker welcome amenity for the first 100 reservations, complimentary Level Blue rooftop pool access and valet parking. With this offer, guests reserving Three-Bedroom Sunsuites Villas will also enjoy an elevated in-room arrival experience featuring a complimentary bottle of champagne and a chef-selected charcuterie presentation.

With the launch of Sunsuites Villas, Sunseeker Resort Florida Gulf Coast continues to expand its portfolio of elevated accommodations, offering guests a more flexible and residential approach to luxury travel. Whether visiting for a weekend escape, family vacation, or extended coastal retreat, Sunsuites Villas delivers a seamless blend of space, service and sophistication in one of Florida's most sought-after waterfront destinations. Sunsuites Villas rates start at $399 per night. For more information or to book a stay, please visit the official Sunsuites Villas website: https://www.sunseekersunsuites.com .

About Sunseeker Resort Florida Gulf Coast:

Sunseeker Resort Florida Gulf Coast (formerly Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor) opened in December 2023. The resort spans over 22 waterfront acres and features 785 guestrooms, including 273 Sunsuites™ Villas. Located along the Peace River and the Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 15 original food and beverage concepts, including five stand-alone restaurants, eight bars and lounges, two poolside options, and a 25,000-square-foot Harbor Yards food hall. Additional amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000 square feet of combined convention space, a full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios led by specialty instructors, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship-level golf course exclusive to hotel guests and Hilton Honors members. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.SunseekerResort.com. Follow us on Instagram: @SunseekerResortFL, and like us on Facebook: @SunseekerResort.

About Pyramid Global Hospitality:

Pyramid Global Hospitality is a leading hospitality management company with a powerhouse portfolio of 200 properties across the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe. Pyramid is renowned for its relentless commitment to a people-first culture, operational excellence, and owner-centric, results-driven relationships. The company's dynamic platform includes PYRAMIDWORKS, delivering integrated workplace and facilities services, the award-winning collection of distinct independent properties, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, and Pyramid's European hotel management company, Axiom Hospitality. With corporate offices in Boston, The Woodlands, Texas, Cincinnati, and London, Pyramid combines global reach with a high-touch, service-driven approach that attracts top talent and delivers long-term value for hospitality owners and investors. Learn more at www.pyramidglobal.com.

Media Contact: Carma Connected / [email protected] / (305) 438-9200

SOURCE Sunseeker Resort Florida Gulf Coast