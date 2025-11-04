A New Standard of Performance: NZXT Unveils its Most Powerful Fans Yet - Delivering Exceptional Cooling, Great Looks, and Quiet Operation

Maximum cooling performance combined with refined design and simple installation.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NZXT, a leader in PC gaming components, peripherals, and prebuilt systems, today introduced the brand-new NZXT Performance fan series (F120X, F140X, F240X, F280X, F360X). NZXT's new performance-focused product line represents its entrance into the premium cooling space with the most powerful and technologically-advanced series of fans the company has ever offered.

"The new range of performance fans delivers the highest airflow and static pressure of any fans we have ever designed, while simultaneously incorporating advanced materials and technologies to maximize cooling and minimize noise," said Felix Guerra, SVP of Product Generation & Engineering. "Unlike many high-performance fans on the market that focus only on cooling capacity, NZXT Performance fans combine top cooling performance with sleek design and simple installation, making it easy for anyone to add exceptional airflow performance to their system."

Behind the sleek exterior of this new series lies cutting-edge engineering and advanced materials designed to push the boundaries of cooling performance. Every component has been meticulously optimized to deliver an exceptionally quiet, powerful, and reliable performance that sets a new standard.

Every fan in the series features:

Built from ultra-rigid liquid-crystal polymer, the blades and frame resist flex and vibration at high speeds, maintaining their shape for powerful, consistent, and quiet airflow. Optimized aerodynamic design: A minimal blade-to-frame gap reduces turbulence and air leakage, while the thicker 30mm frame gives the blades more room to move air efficiently. The result is stronger, more concentrated airflow with higher pressure and quieter performance.

Color: Black or White

Availability: November 04, 2025

Pricing:

F120X: $44.99 AMER / €44.99 EMEA / $44.99 APAC / £39.99 UK

$44.99 AMER / €44.99 EMEA / $44.99 APAC / £39.99 UK F140X: $46.99 AMER / €46.99 EMEA / $46.99 APAC / £44.99 UK

$46.99 AMER / €46.99 EMEA / $46.99 APAC / £44.99 UK F240X: $84.99 AMER / €84.99 EMEA / $84.99 APAC / £74.99 UK

$84.99 AMER / €84.99 EMEA / $84.99 APAC / £74.99 UK F280X: $89.99 AMER / €89.99 EMEA / $89.99 APAC / £79.99 UK

$89.99 AMER / €89.99 EMEA / $89.99 APAC / £79.99 UK F360X: $119.99 AMER / €119.99 EMEA / $119.99 APAC / £99.99 UK

*Requires an NZXT Control Hub or NZXT motherboard (sold separately) to use CAM for fan curve control, RGB customization, and system-wide RGB sync. Basic adjustments are available through any motherboard's software.

For more information, visit NZXT.com or follow @NZXT on social media.

Media Contact: [email protected] / [email protected]

About NZXT

NZXT is dedicated to making PC gaming attainable for anyone with a passion for play. With design and performance at its core, NZXT creates award-winning products across cases, cooling, gear, power supplies, and pre-built PCs, enabling a personalized approach to PC gaming.

