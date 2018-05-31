A New Star in the Airport Lounge Scene: The United Polaris Lounge Opens at Newark Liberty International Airport

Building on the airline's concept to be uniquely United while embracing the energy of the Newark/New York metropolitan area and the exciting destinations served from it, this United Polaris lounge exhibits distinct local flair throughout. When visitors first enter, they will be greeted with a vibrant lighting fixture created by Brooklyn-based art and design laboratory Richard Clarkson Studio that is meant to mimic the constellations of the 12 zodiac signs.

In a nod to the city's recognition for preeminence in the world for craft cocktails, the bar is the stand-out gem of this United Polaris lounge, both in terms of size and the array of cocktails offered. The thoughtful cocktail list includes the United Polaris Old Fashioned, a fresh take on the classic, complete with J. Rieger & Co. Kansas City Whiskey, a house simple syrup, Dale DeGroff bitters with a muddled orange wheel and Luxardo cherry, just like the legend himself — Dale DeGroff— makes it. A custom-designed a la carte dining menu blends international comfort foods, such as Moroccan-spiced braised lamb, with staples like the United Polaris Burger, which will be on the menu at all United Polaris lounges.

United Polaris Lounge at EWR Facts & Highlights

More than 27,000 square feet

455 seats

15 different types of seating

570 power outlets and 450 USB ports

4 private phone rooms

10 private daybeds outfitted with Saks Fifth Avenue bedding

10 luxurious shower suites, featuring rainfall showers and Soho House & Co's Cowshed Spa products

Personal valet services, including steaming garments

A private dining area with table service for up to 48 guests featuring a menu that blends global trends with familiar comfort foods, developed by New York Chef John Glowacki . Menu items include: potato latkes, polenta fries, wild mushroom risotto with a balsamic reduction, and the "Brookie," a playful combination of a brownie and cookie served with milk.

. Menu items include: potato latkes, polenta fries, wild mushroom risotto with a balsamic reduction, and the "Brookie," a playful combination of a brownie and cookie served with milk. A bistro-like buffet that includes a do-it-yourself bagel bar plus sandwiches and wraps such as a curried salmon salad with cucumber raita and baby spinach on a pumpernickel roll as well as a charcuterie board and chicken parmesan.

A cocktail menu with signature drinks such as the Fernet About It, a unique version of the Cuba Libre containing the Italian libation, and the United Polaris Star, featuring house-made anise-infused vodka. Other house-made items include oolong-steeped bourbon, lavender syrup, vodkas and vermouth.

"More United customers begin their journey in the New York/New Jersey region than in any other of our hub cities. From here, our route network reaches across the globe, and we are thrilled to now offer our customers traveling in United Polaris business class a best-in-class lounge experience," said Jill Kaplan, President, New York/New Jersey for United Airlines. "We continue to add new international destinations from Newark, including Porto, Portugal and Reykjavik, Iceland, which we launched this month. The addition of the United Polaris lounge for our customers traveling on long-haul flights strengthens our service offering in Newark for the most enjoyable experience."

The opening of the United Polaris lounge at New York/Newark closely follows the debut of the United Polaris lounge at San Francisco International Airport in April. The United Polaris lounge at George Bush Intercontinental in Houston will open this summer, followed by the lounge at Los Angeles International Airport this fall.

The focus behind the United Polaris experience has always been to provide long-haul travelers with what they've asked for: better sleep in the sky. On average, United plans to add one aircraft with the new United Polaris business class seat every 10 days from now through 2020. Beginning July 1, every seat in the United Polaris cabin will be provisioned with a cooling gel pillow. The gel pillow, previously available by request, has proven to be one of the most popular items of United Polaris bedding.

United Polaris lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport is conveniently located in Terminal C, following security screening, between Gates C102 and C120.

For more photos of the United Polaris lounge at New York/Newark, visit the United Newsroom.

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,600 flights a day to 354 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 750 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 545 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 191 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "UAL".

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-star-in-the-airport-lounge-scene-the-united-polaris-lounge-opens-at-newark-liberty-international-airport-300657092.html

SOURCE United Airlines

Related Links

http://www.united.com

