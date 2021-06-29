A New Start Up, STOW IT, is offering the Best Monthly Parking Rates at Major Houston Airports

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer travel is on the rise and a new Colorado based start-up named STOW IT has partnered up with parking facilities at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) to help long-term travelers secure a parking space for their vehicle while they are away. STOW IT is offering the cheapest monthly parking programs available for airport parking across the United States and offers the lowest monthly rate at both of Houston's airports.

The rates at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) are $140 a month for uncovered parking and $175 for covered parking. As for the William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) STOW IT offers uncovered parking for $140 a month. STOW IT works with many parking facilities nationwide to offer very affordable monthly rates for individuals who travel long-term. Many of STOW IT's customers include business travelers, second homeowners, and individuals who go on long vacations, or anyone else who may need monthly parking at IAH airport or HOU airport.

The parking facilities at these two Houston airports provides 24/7 shuttle service to and from the airport and are generally only a 5 to 10-minute drive to the main terminals. These spots also have security cameras and on-site staff to ensure the safety of your vehicle while you are away. There is also automated entry and exit that allows you to come and go with ease.

STOW IT has made finding and reserving affordable monthly extremely easy for Texan travelers. You can find a reserve a spot all in one place on their website at https://stowit.com/Houston-Airport-long-term-parking for IAH airport parking and at https://stowit.com/view-rental/6021c5e2e3d1424ff2d387b9 for HOU airport parking. The process is super simple and allows flexibility with check-in and check out dates and even offers a month-to-month option which works great for individuals who do not have a set return date.

Next time you travel, keep STOW IT in mind, and save yourself some stress and most importantly, some money!

MEDIA CONTACT: Emily Tuhkanen, 844-478-6948, [email protected]

