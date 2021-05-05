A New Startup That Will Get You Smarter Is Launching on Kickstarter - Meet Crowds Trivia

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowds Trivia will launch on Kickstarter on May 18, 2021. Crowds Trivia is a new online gaming platform with a holistic approach that utilizes Edutainment (education & entertainment) in a trivia quiz gaming platform, with a goal to help the users get smarter. The founders need the help of Kickstarter to take their initial prototype and create the end product, improve gamification, add thousands of new content and questions, improve their smart algorithm, and develop the personalized dashboard.

Our goal is to create a science based super fun game that will help the user improve his general knowledge and grow his intelligence through a personalized highly engaging experience. The platform utilizes a smart algorithm that guides the user and offers him ample opportunities to develop his interests through fun games, fun-facts, blog posts, and much more all in his journey of growing his/hers intelligence.

To create the best experience, the founders follow science-based guidelines of gamification, personalization, information technology, Edutainment, and the researched rule that "Interest Improves Memory." For now, you can check the prototype of the platform at https://www.crowdstrivia.com/

Eden Bitton, CEO & Co-founder, said: "We set out to create the most entertaining prototype of a trivia quiz game by combining the fun of traditional trivia quiz games with the Wisdom of the Crowd. To make the trivia quizzes more valuable for the user, we add a personalized dashboard with insights, recommendations, rewards, and crowd comparisons to improve general knowledge and grow the users' intelligence. Bottom-line, Most trivia quizzes use information and data that is of little practical value. We want each of our trivia quizzes actually to make the user smarter."

Visit the Kickstarter Project to contribute to this project, or just for more info and visuals. For more info please check the Crowds Trivia Press Kit .

Media Contacts:

Contact: Eden Bitton, CEO & Co-Founder

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Crowds Trivia

