A New State-of-the-Art Facility for St. George Surgical Center

Public welcome to attend open house event

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. George Surgical Center (SGSC) will host a public open house celebrating the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art surgical facility. The open house will be held Friday, June 16 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at 585 E. Riverside Drive St. George, UT 84790. Open house attendees will receive a facility tour and can ask on-site staff questions.

St. George Surgical Center New Facility

"We are excited about opening this beautiful new facility with the most modern amenities and best medical equipment," stated Ty Tippets, SGSC's CEO. "What really matters is ensuring that we provide each person the best experience with outstanding patient safety and optimal surgical care that comes from our dedicated and professional surgeons and staff."

The 13,000-square-foot St. George Surgical Riverfront campus will feature four modern operating rooms sporting the best in surgical technology. The surgical center's design improves patient flow and safety.

It is not just Southern Utah locals who will benefit from the new facility. Medical travelers from across the United States and Canada regularly come to SGSC to participate in their Cash-Pay program. In 2014, SGSC became one of the first ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S. to post transparent, all-inclusive surgery prices online . St. George Surgical Center offers transparent pricing for over 420 procedures on its website. Pricing includes a surgeon fee, facility fee, anesthesia fee, implants, and overnight stay, if necessary.

View Photos of the new facility.

About St. George Surgical Center:

St. George Surgical Center (SGSC) was founded in 1988 as Southern Utah's first Ambulatory Surgical Center. SGSC is nationally accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), and is physician-owned and operated. SGSC offers options for over 450 surgical procedures in 16 surgical specialties. To learn more visit stgeorgesurgical.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ty Tippets

Administrator/CEO

435-632-0996

[email protected]

SOURCE St. George Surgical Center