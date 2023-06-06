A New State-of-the-Art Facility for St. George Surgical Center

News provided by

St. George Surgical Center

06 Jun, 2023, 08:34 ET

Public welcome to attend open house event  

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. George Surgical Center (SGSC) will host a public open house celebrating the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art surgical facility. The open house will be held Friday, June 16 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at 585 E. Riverside Drive St. George, UT 84790. Open house attendees will receive a facility tour and can ask on-site staff questions.

Continue Reading
St. George Surgical Center New Facility
St. George Surgical Center New Facility

"We are excited about opening this beautiful new facility with the most modern amenities and best medical equipment," stated Ty Tippets, SGSC's CEO. "What really matters is ensuring that we provide each person the best experience with outstanding patient safety and optimal surgical care that comes from our dedicated and professional surgeons and staff."

The 13,000-square-foot St. George Surgical Riverfront campus will feature four modern operating rooms sporting the best in surgical technology. The surgical center's design improves patient flow and safety. 

It is not just Southern Utah locals who will benefit from the new facility. Medical travelers from across the United States and Canada regularly come to SGSC to participate in their Cash-Pay program. In 2014, SGSC became one of the first ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S. to post transparent, all-inclusive surgery prices online. St. George Surgical Center offers transparent pricing for over 420 procedures on its website. Pricing includes a surgeon fee, facility fee, anesthesia fee, implants, and overnight stay, if necessary.

View Photos of the new facility.

About St. George Surgical Center:
St. George Surgical Center (SGSC) was founded in 1988 as Southern Utah's first Ambulatory Surgical Center. SGSC is nationally accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), and is physician-owned and operated. SGSC offers options for over 450 surgical procedures in 16 surgical specialties. To learn more visit stgeorgesurgical.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Ty Tippets 
Administrator/CEO
435-632-0996
[email protected] 

SOURCE St. George Surgical Center

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.