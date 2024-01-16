A New Study on Enzyme Innovation's Maltogenic Amylases and Tortilla Shelf-Life was Published on IJERT

Enzyme Innovation

16 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A study published in The International Journal of Engineering Research and Technology (IJERT) finds maltogenic amylases from Enzyme Innovation have a significant impact on extending the shelf life of corn tortillas.

The objective of the study, titled "Effect of a Maltogenic Amylase and High-Performing Maltogenic Amylase on Freshness and Other Quality Attributes of Corn Tortillas Made with a Griddle Process," was to study the effects of a maltogenic amylase (SEBake Fresh 10P) and a high-performing maltogenic amylase (SEBake Fresh Ultra) on delaying staling in griddle-cooked corn tortillas. The study assessed the enzymes' impacts on texture, sensory, and other quality attributes of corn tortillas.

Utilizing quality parameters such as softness, rollability, foldability, tear strength, tenderness, aroma and taste, the study found both maltogenic amylases extended shelf life and prolonged the freshness of corn tortillas by 34 days. Tortillas made with these enzymes exhibited enhanced softness and improved rollability and foldability when compared to the control tortillas (no enzyme added) on day 35.

Furthermore, the study's results suggest that the high-performing maltogenic amylase can keep corn tortillas softer for longer.

"The findings of this research are significant as more and more consumers want clean products and ingredients," said Vic Rathi, President of Enzyme Innovation.

"Tortilla manufacturers can enhance freshness, shelf life and the overall quality of their products by incorporating maltogenic amylases into the production process," Mr. Rathi said, "reducing return percentages, improving profitability and meeting consumer demands."

The full research paper, authored by Amber Montes, Sophia Leung, Malissa Keo, Dr. Assad Al-Ammar, Dipak Roda, and Vic Rathi, can be found in Volume 16, Number 1 (2023) of the International Journal of Engineering Research and Technology.

Visit EnzymeInnovation.com or contact the technical team to learn more.

About Enzyme Innovation:

Enzyme Innovation is a research-driven manufacturer with 60 years of manufacturing experience and unparalleled expertise in industrial probiotics and enzymes. The company provides clean-label, eco-safe solutions to more than 25 industries, including baking and milling, craft and brewing, animal nutrition and protein hydrolysis.

Products are produced in Enzyme Innovation's state-of-the-art, GMP-certified manufacturing facilities, which boast a long list of elite accreditations, including NSF GMP, FSSC 22000, GFSI, NSF Gluten-Free, ISA Halal, OK Kosher and The Non-GMO Project. Products are tested in a full-service ISO-17025 certified laboratory.

