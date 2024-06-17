A New Team Building Challenge to Combat Childhood Obesity by Donating Sports Equipment to Schools

The Leaders Institute® Launches a Creative Team-Building Activity that Encourages Physical Activity Among Youth

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to rising global concerns about childhood obesity, The Leaders Institute® introduces " Game On! ," a unique team-building activity designed to boost morale and cohesion while making a meaningful impact on children's health. By participating in fun, non-athletic games, corporate teams can earn athletic items to be donated to local schools or Boys & Girls Clubs, promoting physical activity among children.

"Game On!" is tailored for teams who enjoy creative competition without the need for athletic skills. Through a series of inventive challenges, participants engage in playful competition, fostering collaboration and laughter. This high-energy activity is not only an excellent way for teams to strengthen bonds but also a way to contribute to a significant cause—combating childhood obesity.

Doug Staneart, CEO and founder of The Leaders Institute®, emphasizes the importance of this initiative: "With recent findings highlighting an alarming rise in childhood obesity, we designed 'Game On!' to help reverse this trend. By donating sports equipment through this event, we're providing children with more opportunities to be active, which is crucial for their health and well-being."

"Game On!" significantly enhances communication skills, encourages introverted team members to interact, and concludes with an emotional donation of sports equipment. This not only helps improve verbal and nonverbal communication within the team but also ensures a fun and engaging way to support community health.

"As companies seek meaningful ways to build their teams and give back, 'Game On!' offers an innovative solution that aligns corporate team building with a critical public health goal," adds Staneart.

About The Leaders Institute LLC:

The Leaders Institute LLC is a leader in team building and corporate training. Renowned for integrating charity into corporate team-building events , such as their iconic "Build-A-Bike®" program, The Leaders Institute® continues to innovate with activities that promote team growth alongside charitable giving.

