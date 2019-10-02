A New Tool in the Fight Against Vacuum Chamber Water Vapor

BEND, Ore., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RBD Instruments, Inc., today announced the newest arrival to its suite of water vapor desorption products, the VB series vacuum bakeout packages. Water vapor is a serious problem for vacuum chambers. The VB series helps to eliminate water vapor by providing controlled heating of the vacuum chamber.

The VB series bakeout package comprises the BC-3 bakeout controller and the IRB-600 infrared emitter.

IRB-600 Emitter BC-3 Vacuum Bakeout Controller

The BC-3 bakeout controller provides the user with total control over power, temperature, time, and vacuum level. By using thermocouple temperature feedback, the BC-3 regulates the temperature of the vacuum chamber, which prevents overheating. The vacuum interlock feature prevents ion pumps from overloading with water vapor. The BC-3 can also control heat tapes, which are flexible heaters wrapped around a vacuum chamber.

"For laboratories currently using Variac transformers to control heat tapes on vacuum chambers, the BC-3 vacuum chamber bake out controller provides a safe alternative to a Variac with additional layers of control," says Randy Dellwo, President of RBD. Many laboratories no longer allow the unattended use of Variacs for vacuum chamber bakeout.

The IRB-600 IR emitter provides up to 600 watts of short wave infrared energy to heat the vacuum chamber from the inside out. The IRB-600's flange-to-center emitter length is customizable so that the emitter is in the center of the vacuum chamber, ensuring more uniform heating. The BC-3 vacuum chamber bakeout controller can drive two IRB-600 emitters for a total power output of up to 1,200 watts.

Heating the vacuum chamber up to as high as 200 degrees Celsius drives water vapor out of the chamber walls. By heating the vacuum chamber for an extended period, practically all water vapor is removed, which results in better vacuum and improved processes.

RBD Instruments provides a complete line of water vapor desorption products that includes low temperature UV and high temperature IR emitters.

For more information, visit the RBD Instruments Inc. website at https://www.rbdinstruments.com/products/water-vapor-desorption.html or call 541-550-5016.

Media Contact:

Randy Dellwo

541.550.5016

223953@email4pr.com

SOURCE RBD Instruments, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.rbdinstruments.com

