A New Toy Brand May Just Be Setting a New Standard in the Kids' Toy Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the 2025 holiday shopping season, iYofe, a Los Angeles-based luxury kids' toy brand, is making its debut at Walmart with four exclusive Black Friday deals.

Founded in 2024 by a couple looking to improve their kids' play experience, the brand was created with a simple idea in mind: that play should be both fun and intelligent. According to the founders, toys should be learning tools, not just instruments of fun.

"Play is not just something kids do for fun. It is something that helps them learn, too. The same thing applies to toys as well; they shouldn't only help our kids have fun, they should help them learn too," says Carly Yang, the wife and co-founder of iYofe. "We try to find that perfect balance between learning and fun to create the perfect toy".

The brand's debut collection for Walmart Black Friday deals 2025 would include premium ride-on models inspired by the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, Ford Bronco, and RAM 1500. Each one comes equipped with premium features, including remote control options, advanced parental control capabilities, soft start technology for safer acceleration, and dual driving motors for improved stability.

While Power Wheels has long been a familiar name in the ride-on toy market, iYofe takes a slightly different approach. The brand emphasizes a high-end, design-driven philosophy, creating true-to-life 1:1 car replicas with finely detailed interiors and authentic finishes. Beyond looks, iYofe incorporates advanced features such as dual motors, soft-start acceleration, and enhanced parental controls to offer a safer, more modern ride.

iYofe's focus on premium materials and careful craftsmanship gives each model a sense of quality and durability that stands out from traditional ride-on toys. Its realistic design also translates well to social media content, making it ideal for Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, and TikTok videos that capture both the fun and visual appeal of the cars.

With a brand story rooted in family, design, and meaningful play, iYofe connects with parents and children on an emotional level, while offering more flexible licensing and model options compared to larger, established brands. Premium packaging, thoughtful accessories, and dedicated customer support round out the experience, creating a next-generation alternative for those seeking safety, style, and sophistication in a ride-on toy.

Insights on What Makes the Perfect Toy?

When you think of the perfect toy, what comes to mind? For most, it's bright colours, child-safe materials, and a simplicity that encourages imagination and open-ended play. According to iYofe, the secret sauce is something more fundamental.

"It's all about design," says Brian Yang, co-founder of iYofe. "We've seen too many toys where you could tell that design was simply an afterthought. That's wrong. Design is the most important thing for kids' toys. Everything else is secondary."

Each model from the brand reflects this design philosophy. From the ASTM-certified materials used to make every toy in the brand's collection, to the meticulous attention to detail that makes every ride on in the collection a perfect 1:1 replica of the real car, there is no doubt that iYofe is big on design.

A Commitment to Intelligent Play that Might Just Set a New Standard

iYofe began as a simple side project between a husband and wife attempting to create the perfect play area for their children. That simple project, which involved trying to build the perfect toy, soon grew into a thriving local business now looking to go international. Beyond its philosophy of intelligent design, the brand believes in the strength of family and community. The brand name 'iYofe' was inspired by the Hebrew word 'yofi' (meaning "beauty"). The word is used here as a phonetic variation to reflect the brand's commitment to beautiful design and meaningful play.

With its official debut at Walmart this Black Friday 2025, iYofe aims to set a new benchmark in the global kids' toy industry — one where intelligent design meets joyful play. Discover iYofe's exclusive Black Friday deals now at Walmart.com/iYofe

For press inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Media Contact:[email protected]

SOURCE iYofe