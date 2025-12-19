A New Upmarket Romance Trilogy Exploring Love, Art, and Desire Across Three Continents

PALM COAST, Fla., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly released Artist and Her Lover: A Travel Romance Trilogy by author/illustrator Edwina Louise Dorch is a sensual, globe-spanning romance trilogy that explores the complexities of artistic identity, love triangles, and cultural transformation.

A Trilogy of International Temptation and Transformation

Through the adventures of the main character, Autumn Simmons, a naïve American artist, readers come to appreciate the contributions of naïve (self-taught) artists worldwide.

Part I: The artist travels to Jamaica — Autumn, a naïve American artist, journeys to Jamaica, where she meets two men: DeAngelo Desota, a Rastafarian and djembe drummer from Fleet Street, Kingston, Jamaica, and Colin Acieta, a National Geographic marine photographer.

Designed with the male reader in mind, the trilogy serves as an immersive guide to becoming an "international lover"—not through conquest, but through emotional intelligence, cultural awareness, and deep interpersonal connection.

Narrative devices that distinguish Dorch's storytelling:

Music: Song lyrics and the sound of musical instrumentals enhance each scene's tone and mood, and male characters assume and become ' branded' with a certain sound.

Song lyrics and the sound of musical instrumentals enhance each scene's tone and mood, and male characters assume and become ' with a certain sound. Dance: Male characters' movements externalize their internal state, reveal their psychological complexities, and their emotional turmoil. Their movements are a visual representation of their emotional connection to Autumn, the protagonist.

Male characters' movements externalize their internal state, reveal their psychological complexities, and their emotional turmoil. Their movements are a visual representation of their emotional connection to Autumn, the protagonist. Literature: The plight of characters in Somerset Maugham's travelogues is cited throughout the trilogy, and like Robert Lewis Stevenson's (In the South Seas) and Joseph Conrad's (An Outcast of the Islands) travelogues, a set of values is thrown into question, and characters must acknowledge the limitations of their cultural values.

Steamy Scenes

Reading the love scenes in the trilogy is akin to reading the consummation scene in D.H. Lawrence's Lady Chatterley's Lover. However, unlike that classic wherein there are thirteen scenes of sexual intercourse, twelve of which are described in the greatest detail, leaving nothing to the imagination, sensual scenes in the trilogy are the climax of each story.

Dorch's accolades include:

2023 American Writing Award for Best Inspirational Novel

2024 Finalist in the Murder Mystery Category

And, in addition to composing novels, Dorch designs her own book covers and continues to exhibit her other artwork in artist cooperative galleries along Florida's iconic A1A coastal highway.

https://youtu.be/97au5hEOFZo

The trilogy will be available on Christmas Day through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop.org, as well as other retail bookstores. Retailers benefit from a 40% discount and a full returns option, making the series a compelling addition to romance and upmarket fiction shelves.

