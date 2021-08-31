A New Vice President of Business Development Joins Hawkins Point to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Life Sciences

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkins Point (a Verista company), a leading provider of consulting and technology services for the Life Sciences industry, is excited to announce that Julie Crafton has joined their leadership team and will be serving as Vice President of Business Development.

At Hawkins Point, Julie will focus on building relationships and bringing services and capabilities to drive value for clients across the drug development lifecycle. Clients will include emerging companies as well as established players in the market. From R&D to Clinical to Commercialization efforts, Julie will help drive transformation through high-value quality and compliance, program and project management, and data and analytics services.

Prior to working at Hawkins Point, Julie spent 10 years as Managing Director at a leading technology services provider, Apex Systems (formerly LeapFrog Systems), helping drive digital transformation for clients through enterprise-scale solutions. Prior to that, Julie worked as Sales Director for CIBER, Inc., a leading IT consulting services company. In her philanthropic work, Julie served as Co-Chair of the Annual Giving Committee for the Dana-Farber Leadership Council.

On being a part of the Hawkins Point team, Julie said, "I was drawn to Hawkins Point because of the tremendous leadership team they have built. They all truly care about people and are committed to providing great experiences for their colleagues and clients alike. Their thought leadership and trusted-advisor status across the Life Sciences industry enables Hawkins Point to have significant impact on their clients' growth and success. Having spent all of my career focused on bringing a high-touch approach to services delivery and relationship management, there is no doubt I made the right choice!"

Hawkins Point's Co-Founder and CEO, Heather Morris Kyer, said, "We are thrilled that Julie has joined the Hawkins Point leadership team. Having worked together for many years prior to Hawkins Point, we know and appreciate her deep expertise in the consulting services space and her unique ability to truly connect with clients. Julie will help us accelerate digital transformation for clients across the Life Sciences industry."

About Hawkins Point

Hawkins Point, located in Westford, MA, is a business and technology services firm focused on serving organizations and the people in Life Sciences. Founded in 2013, with deep domain expertise in every stage of the drug development lifecycle and patient journey, Hawkins Point has been nationally recognized for its success and growth. Ranked number 388 on Inc. 500's list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the company has received numerous industry awards including being named number 6 on Boston Business Journal's list of fastest growing companies in Massachusetts. In 2018, the company was named one of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies in the country as chosen by the Women Presidents' Organization (WPO). For more information, visit https://hawkinspointpartners.com/.

About Verista

Verista offers transformative compliance, automation, validation, and packaging solutions to leaders in the Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Nutrition and Supplements, Food and Beverage, and Manufacturing industries. Verista was launched in 2020 by bringing together three trusted firms: Clarke Solutions, Covex LLC, and Acquire Automation. Verista acquired Hawkins Point in 2021. Verista's customers trust our 500+ experts to deliver consistent, safe, and high-quality results. Verista's consultants bridge the traditional chasm between IT and operations, following repeatable processes that deliver solutions for individual devices, capital equipment, site and enterprise-wide systems, and regulatory and sales. Verista, a holding of private equity firm Lightview Capital, is based in Fishers, Indiana, and Wayne, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.verista.com.

