A New Voice for Better Policies for Retirees - Investors

Non-Profit Supports Savings, Investment Solutions, Maximizing Returns, Increasing Investment Choices

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of investors and experts has launched the Alliance for Prosperity and a Secure Retirement (APSR). APSR supports public policies that improve and strengthen retirement opportunities for Americans. Members who have joined APSR and the Advisory Board are listed below.

"It is important that people are heard by those in Congress and state legislatures who are debating your freedom to select the best investments for your savings and retirement," said Tim Hill, President of the Alliance.

APSR will ensure that retirees and people still saving for retirement have a say in their investments and retirement — debates that often exclude the people most affected by changes in retirement policy. APSR will be a voice offering constructive solutions to address the American retirement crisis.

"Investment decisions are threatened by politics," said Cole Weston, a retired Baltimore County (MD) Police officer, past president of Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 3 and former trustee of the Baltimore County (MD) Employees Retirement System. "Actions taken by many states and local jurisdictions have limited the freedom of pension fund fiduciaries to determine their best investment strategies, while increasing costs and limiting returns. Politics has no place in the investment decisions of America's public pension funds."

With Americans increasingly concerned about their ability to grow their retirement and savings, there is a need to educate both the general public and policymakers on the importance of policies that provide certainty to retail investors and pension funds. All of those who are saving must trust that their savings are safe and that the professionals entrusted with this vital responsibility are focused on maximizing returns and increasing investment opportunities. The Alliance for Prosperity and a Secure Retirement seeks to ensure that the priorities of retail investors and pension funds are no longer missing from the debate on retirement and investment policy. Growing retirement and savings through the capital markets should always focus on the best returns with Americans having access to the maximum number of investment choices at the lowest possible cost to create the greatest return.

The non-profit organization will work to help policymakers understand the long-term harm of politicizing pension funds and the importance of supporting policies that increase access to retirement and savings solutions.

APSR will also work to increase general literacy about investment, savings, pension, and retirement policies to ensure sound financial and regulatory decisions.

Board

Tim Hill, Former Director of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF)' Pension Resources Department; Former President of the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona (PFFA) and Executive Vice President of the United Phoenix Fire Fighters Association; Retired firefighter in the Phoenix Fire Department.

Ray O'Brocki, Retired, Assistant Fire Chief of the Baltimore City Fire Department; former Trustee, Baltimore City Fire and Police Retirement System.

Glen Middleton, Former Executive Director, AFSCME MD Council 67, Retired International Vice President, AFSCME.

Advisory Board

Kathy Harrell, Pension Chair for the National Fraternal Order of Police; former Chair of the National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems (NCPERS) and Cincinnati (OH) Police Department.

Hank Kim, Executive Director and Counsel, National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems (NCPERS).

Greg Markley, Chair, Washington State Investment Board; Secretary/Treasurer of Washington State Council of Firefighters – Battalion Chief Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

Marco Miller, Chair of the Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund - Retired Columbus Fire Department

Members of APSR

International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF)

North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU)

Fraternal Order of the Police (FOP)

60 Plus

BlackRock

Business Forward

Consumer Action for a Strong Economy (CASE)

ENGAGE: Promoting Women's Economic Security

Hispanic Leadership Fund (HLF)

National Council of Public Employees Retirement Systems (NCPERS)

National Institute for Retirement Security (NIRS)

The Rainey Center

Small Business for America's Future



Alliance for Prosperity and a Secure Retirement (APSR) is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization. We represent the investor's voice and advance constructive solutions to address the American retirement crisis. We help policymakers understand the long-term implications of politicizing pension funds and the importance of supporting policies that increase access to retirement and savings solutions.

Alliance for Prosperity and a Secure Retirement

600 N King Street

Suite 300

Wilmington, DE 19801

[email protected]

302-257-5697

