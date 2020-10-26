A New Voice in Gun Safety

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a bipartisan group of gun owners and non-gun owners announced the launch of 97percent, a new organization built to raise the voice of the overwhelming majority of Americans who want to keep their families and communities safe while reducing gun violence and gun related deaths.

The group will focus on identifying common ground across gun owners and non-gun owners, take back the conversation on guns from the extreme voices in the minority, and invest in gun safety technology. The organization was formed following an extensive research study by 1P.org.

"We are taking back the conversation from the extreme voices in the gun debate and representing the vast majority of Americans who are committed to finding pragmatic solutions to make our communities safer," said Mathew Littman, Executive Director of 97percent.

The group also announced its first gun safety investment, in Vara Safety, with the goal of promoting safe gun storage. Vara has created the world's first biometric enabled, childproof holster, which allows firearms to be securely stored but accessible within a second.

97percent is led by a diverse, bipartisan advisory board who represent a cross section of backgrounds and perspectives, including two former NRA lobbyists, members of Congress, celebrities, and the former president of the original gun safety organization, The Brady Campaign.

About 97percent

97percent is a bipartisan group of gun owners and non-gun owners representing the vast majority of Americans who believe in gun safety and responsible gun ownership. 97percent is taking back the conversation from the extreme voices in the gun debate. Working with everyday Americans, gun owners and non-gun owners alike, 97percent is identifying pragmatic solutions to reduce gun violence in America. Learn more at www.97-percent.org.

