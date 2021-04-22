A NEW WAVE: Clear Current Capital Brings On Steve Molino As Principal

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture capital firm Clear Current Capital welcomes Steve Molino as Principal, building momentum towards its mission of eliminating animals in the food system through investment in early-stage plant-based food, cultivated meat, and fermented food companies.

The firm's mission is a driving force behind Molino's interest in humane food. "I've always been passionate about health and wellness, but as I learned more about our food system and the inhumane practices against animals, I completely eliminated animal-based foods from my diet and began searching for ways to further expand my impact. I cannot think of a better way to do so than use my professional skill set to drive positive impact."



Managing Member Curt Albright met Molino at an industry conference, while Molino was working with another VC in the space. Over the years the pair have been in constant contact, sharing insights on potential opportunities and areas of growth within the industry. "Super excited to have Steve onboard at CCC supporting our effective impact mission. His background and skill set bring new areas of expertise to the team allowing us to better serve the alternative protein space," says Albright.



Molino's career in finance and strategy allows him to provide CCC's entrepreneurs with the knowledge and resources to grow in the space.

"CCC is in a position to partner with heart-led entrepreneurs in a unique manner, as our strategic guidance and mission-driven capital supports their core values. This alignment maximizes potential impact and returns," says Molino.

Molino is excited for the continued growth of the plant-based and cultivated meat spaces and is particularly interested in breakthrough fermented food technologies. "I anticipate this category becoming more prominent in the short- to medium-term, whether on its own or combined in a complementary way with plant-based or cultivated meat offerings. I cannot wait to find ways for CCC to support entrepreneurs in this space."

Clear Current Capital launched Fund II in April 2021 to further its focus on early-stage investments in US alternative protein companies.

About Clear Current Capital

Clear Current Capital is a targeted impact venture capital fund investing in early-stage alternative protein companies. Our mission is to create a humane, sustainable, and healthy food system by investing in early-stage innovative alt-protein companies.

