A New Way of Listening: Noveto unveils Immersive Private Sound Bubbles Soundbars at CES 2024

The unveiling of the game-changing 2nd generation of the CES 2022 multiple "Best of Show" winner will take place in the IAI Smart Inc booth at the Venetian Ballroom, Level 2, Booth #51455

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2024, Noveto will demonstrate its ultrasonic audio technology integrated within a 3rd party soundbar. Noveto has partnered with BeStar and SEI to build this revolutionary new generation of soundbar and will showcase the demonstrator at the IAI Smart Inc booth at CES. Noveto will also unveil its new licensing business approach for the first time at the show.  

The revolutionary Noveto® soundbar creates a personalized sound bubble around each person, delivering an incredible immersive, personal and 3D binaural audio experience.
Noveto has previously demonstrated its first generation of audio driver (the "N1") winner of best of show awards during CES 2022. At this upcoming CES, the 2nd generation of Noveto audio driver was designed with extended frequency range and more privacy at longer distance, and better audio quality.

The soundbars integrating the Noveto audio driver technology have a standout feature: they can create a personalized sound bubble around each person, delivering an incredible immersive, personal and 3D binaural audio experience without disturbing people in the vicinity of the listener while at the same time allowing audio transparency - meaning that the listener is not isolated from his/her environment and can naturally communicate with people around.

One of the key advantages of the Noveto soundbar is its compatibility with regular Atmos soundbars, offering users a wide range of new and exciting combined audio experiences.

Typically, binaural sounds are exclusive to headphones, which provide separate audio channels for each ear. Traditional speakers struggle to replicate this effect, as they emit sound in all directions. However, the Noveto soundbar overcomes this limitation by delivering each audio channel directly to the corresponding ear, resulting in a binaural-like experience without headphones. Additionally, the Noveto soundbar ensures that the produced sounds are directed towards each of the listener's ears and maintains the sounds just there by continuously tracking the movement of the listener, reducing noise pollution for those nearby.

About Noveto Ltd - Noveto Ltd is a global licensor of ultrasonic personal audio driver technology, the successor of Noveto Systems Ltd that invented the core technology and registered multiple patents to protect the company's IP. Noveto Ltd. has redesigned and improved its audio technology to make it easy to integrate in 3rd party products and customize the experience for various types of use cases such as home entertainment and office use, automotive, and DOOH.

About BeStar Holding Co., Ltd - BeStar Holding Co., Ltd, established in 2002, is a Global Technology Enterprise in Jiangsu, China focused on the development, production and sales of electro-acoustic products such as loudspeakers, piezo buzzers and magnetic buzzers. Located in the vibrant New District of Changzhou and covering an area of 25,000sqm BeStar Holding employs a staff of over 900 employees, including 120 Technical and Administrative personnel.

About IAI Smart Inc - Established in 2009, IAI Smart Inc is a sub-brand of SEI robotics, a Chinese Smart Hardware company and a global ODM/OEM leader in developing and manufacturing Google-certified Android TV and IOT devices. SEI has a broad experience in the Set-top box industry and have successfully worked with a large number of Tier 1 and international customers on multiple OTT and hybrid Android TV STB projects.

For further information visit www.noveto.com

For media requests please contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2308493/Noveto_Soundbar.jpg

