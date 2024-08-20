A new way to book your next stay: Alaska Airlines partners with Expedia Group to launch Stays by Alaska Vacations

Guests can book their next hotel room or vacation rental through Stays by Alaska Vacations and experience Alaska's award-winning loyalty program while saving money

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is teaming up with Expedia Group to introduce Stays by Alaska Vacations, a platform where guests can explore exclusive deals on more than 900,000 unique hotel and vacation rental properties, all while earning and redeeming miles through Alaska's industry-leading loyalty program.

Starting today, our guests can begin to take advantage of top deals on accommodations around the world through Stays by Alaska Vacations. For our most loyal customers, we're rewarding them for every dollar they spend: Alaska Mileage Plan members will earn one mile per dollar on all Stays by Alaska Vacations bookings. Plus, Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® cardholders will earn an additional three miles per dollar spent on eligible pre-paid stays.

Guests can treat themselves to another dream vacation with the ability to conveniently redeem miles on their next hotel room or vacation home through Stays by Alaska Vacations. Our Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® cardholders enjoy preferred redemption rates when redeeming their miles for bookings, allowing them to maximize their rewards and save on travel costs!

Our Mileage Plan is the most generous in the industry with the fastest path to elite status, allowing our guests to experience an elevated premium travel experience when flying Alaska with the most legroom in First Class* and Premium Class, global connectivity to thousands of international destinations through our Global Partners, no change fees, high-quality West Coast-inspired food and a premium selection of beverages.

"Stays by Alaska Vacations combines convenience and affordability, by giving our guests access to Expedia Group's vast inventory and unlocking special savings while earning status on an award-winning airline. Through this partnership with Expedia Group, we're empowering our guests with choices for every part of their trip — from flights to where they're staying. It's a testament to our shared commitment to enhancing the travel experience," said Courtney Lansing, managing director of business development and products at Alaska Airlines.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Alaska Airlines, underscoring our commitment to seamless, end-to-end traveler experiences backed by proven, reliable tech. Powered by our White Label Template solution, Stays by Alaska Vacations unlocks our robust lodging supply and offers incredible value for Alaska Mileage Plan members to earn and redeem miles across various trip elements," said Stephen Cheng, vice president of strategic partnerships at Expedia Group.

We're making it a breeze for our guests to plan their next trip through our partnership with Expedia Group. Earlier this year, we announced the launch of Packages by Alaska Vacations, where guests can take advantage of package-only discounts on airfare, hotel rates, car rentals and activities. The travel portal, which is powered by the travel tech leader, allows our guests to easily customize and bundle their vacation packages, all while saving money and earning miles every step of the way.

Become an Alaska Mileage Plan member of the most rewarding loyalty program in the industry and start earning miles now! There's a reason our loyal flyers are MVPs: Our members earn more miles on average than other airlines, earning miles every time they fly and more.

*Out of any U.S. legacy airline excluding lie-flat seats

This credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa and Visa Signature are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico. We offer our guests a premium flying experience with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program, Mileage Plan. With our fellow oneworld Alliance members and additional Global Partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of three pillars: Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; Expedia Product & Technology, focused on the group's product and technical strategy and offerings; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com. Follow us on X @Expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn.

