A New Way to Buy Creative Services

From the Headnerds of Headword

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Atlanta-based creative agency Headword announced today the relaunch of their website, complete with a new way to purchase agency services. Prospects and clients are now able to checkout directly on the site making it easy to add creative packages and swiftly onboard.

"Hiring a new agency can feel like dating in your thirties; intimidating, at times wasteful, and at worst a chore," says Forrester Kane, CEO of Headword. "We wanted our first interactions with creative seekers to be fun, innovative and help people easily decide if we could be the right partner."

The packages were created over two years of listening to clients and multiple careers of industry knowledge. Features include full transparency of pricing and deliverables, quick checkout (with monthly payment options), and the ability to easily jump offline and custom-build a package with a Headword team member.

"Independent professionals are leaning into creative e-commerce, but we have not seen another agency doing it," says Matthew Dugger, Executive Creative Director of Headword. "Our projects and the final output will never be one-size-fits-all but this will simplify the scoping and onboarding process so we can spend more time on the creative."

The Headword website is live as of 02/13/23. For more information visit headword.co.

About: Headword is an award-winning branding and creative team located in the cultural heart of the South—Atlanta, Georgia. Headword brings together a remote and in-person network of creative talent led by CEO Forrester Kane, and newly formed Director Team: (Creative) Matthew Dugger (formally of LPK Brands, Gyro and AGAR), (Content) Jez de Wolff (formally of TBS/TNT Networks and Adult Swim), and (Development) Chessy Slater (formally of School House NYC, and mcgarrybowen). Headword has won Atlanta Addy awards in 2021, 2022, and 2023 for brand campaigns, illustration, motion and graphic design.

SOURCE Headword