Marriott International Signs Dual Agreement with Catalonia Hotels & Resorts to Bring All-Inclusive Properties to Jamaica and Tanzania

Fueling growth in Marriott's global all-inclusive portfolio, agreement is set to bring Autograph Collection Hotels to Zanzibar and Marriott Hotels to Jamaica.

Key Facts:

Marriott International and Catalonia Hotels & Resorts are expanding their relationship through two new all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica and Tanzania.

The projects will bring a Marriott Hotels All-Inclusive Resort to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and an Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort to Zanzibar, Tanzania, two growing leisure destinations.

The agreements support Marriott's continued global expansion in all-inclusive resorts, with 38 open properties in CALA and 20 additional projects in the pipeline across CALA and EMEA.

BARCELONA, Spain, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. today announced the signing of two all-inclusive resort agreements with Catalonia Hotels & Resorts, the leading Spanish hospitality company. Signed on July 22 in Barcelona, the agreements include a Marriott Hotels All-Inclusive Resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and an Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort in Zanzibar, Tanzania, reinforcing Marriott's continued expansion in the all-inclusive segment and Catalonia's confidence in Marriott's brand portfolio.

Rendering of Marriott All-Inclusive Resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica

"These agreements represent a significant milestone in our all-inclusive strategy and demonstrate the strength of our relationships with experienced owners seeking to maximize value through Marriott's globally recognized brands," said Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) for Marriott International. "Catalonia already knows Marriott through its ownership of Renaissance Barcelona Fira Hotel, and we are delighted to expand our collaboration through two distinctive resorts in highly desirable leisure destinations. We continue to see growing interest from owners and investors who recognize the power of Marriott's brands, distribution platform, and development expertise."

Introducing Marriott Hotels to Montego Bay, one of Jamaica's leading resort destinations, The Marriott All-Inclusive Resort in Montego Bay is expected to open in 2028 following the conversion of the former Catalonia Montego Bay. Located on a beachfront site near Sangster International Airport, the 522-room resort is planned to feature 13 dining venues, three pools, approximately 12,917 square feet of meeting space, a spa, fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts, a lazy river, and more than 2,130 feet of beachfront.

The second agreement will introduce an All-Inclusive Resort to Zanzibar, Tanzania under Autograph Collection Hotels. Expected to open in 2027, the new-build property is planned to feature 271 guestrooms and a wellness-focused guest experience. Planned amenities include multiple swimming pools, a spa, a theater, an oceanfront jetty with a seawater pool and bar, and a diverse culinary program with a variety of specialty restaurants. Upon opening, the resort will offer travelers an all-inclusive experience that combines the individuality and character of the Autograph Collection brand with Zanzibar's rich culture, natural beauty, and growing appeal as an international leisure destination.

"These signings highlight Marriott's ability to grow strategically across multiple regions while serving owners with differentiated solutions tailored to local market opportunities," said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for Marriott International. "The addition of this Autograph Collection Resort in Zanzibar represents an important step in our all-inclusive expansion across the EMEA region. Backed by a strong all-inclusive pipeline and proven expertise, Marriott's brand portfolio offers owners diverse opportunities to expand in all-inclusive in coveted markets around the world."

Catalonia currently owns, leases, and operates 82 hotels totaling more than 12,000 rooms. The company has built a strong reputation through a portfolio that spans urban hotels throughout Europe and leisure resorts in CALA, including properties in Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Catalonia also owns the Renaissance Barcelona Fira Hotel, an incredible property in the Fira area of Barcelona.

"We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Marriott International through these two significant projects," said Manuel Valenzuela, Chief Commercial & Operations Officer, on behalf of Catalonia Hotels & Resorts. "This agreement reflects leading international brands' recognition of our operational excellence and the strength of our management model. It also aligns with the company's expansion strategy, including collaborations that support our growth in strategic markets."

As a leader in the all-inclusive segment, Marriott continues to grow its portfolio across key leisure destinations worldwide. As of July 2026, the company has 38 all-inclusive properties across nine markets in the CALA region under seven brands, with 16 properties representing 5,600 rooms in the development pipeline. In the EMEA region, Marriott's all-inclusive pipeline includes 4 properties representing nearly 1,990 rooms.

These agreements further reinforce Marriott's commitment to expanding its global all-inclusive footprint while providing owners with access to Marriott Bonvoy, the industry-leading travel platform with nearly 283 million members.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with approximately 10,000 properties in 146 countries and territories, as of June 11, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

ABOUT CATALONIA HOTELS & RESORTS

Catalonia Hotels & Resorts is a family-owned hotel company founded in Barcelona in the early 1980s. The group currently operates 82 hotels and resorts across 25 destinations, with more than 12,000 rooms and a strong presence in Barcelona, Madrid, other key Spanish and European cities, as well as the Caribbean. Its portfolio comprises urban hotels, leisure properties and all-inclusive resorts, supported by a growth model that combines asset ownership with excellence in the long-term operation of its hotels.

ABOUT MARRIOTT HOTELS

With over 615 hotels and resorts in more than 70 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels® continues to elevate the art of hospitality – placing people first is the brand's living legacy – ensuring guests always feel deeply cared for throughout their stay. Marriott Hotels raises the bar by consistently delivering heartfelt service, with modern, comfortable spaces, and by providing experiences elevated beyond the everyday. As global travelers' needs and expectations evolve, so does Marriott Hotels, leading the industry with innovations including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that embrace style, design, and technology. For more information, please visit www.marriotthotels.com, and stay connected on Facebook, @marriott on X, and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION HOTELS

Autograph Collection® Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 360 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 55 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.