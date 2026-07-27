Marriott Bonvoy Launches New Destination Discovery Experiences Across China with Acclaimed Author Ma Boyong

Six Cities, Six Stories: Discover the Unseen Through Local-Inspired Stays

SHANGHAI, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers increasingly seek deeper connections with the destinations they visit, Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program, has teamed up with acclaimed author Ma Boyong, Marriott Bonvoy Cultural Exploration Ambassador and Renaissance Hotels Ambassador Navigator, to launch "Destination Discovery Guides." Spanning six destinations – Beijing, Xi'an, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Nanjing, and Guangzhou – the guides weave together local stories, cultural insights and curated experiences both inside and outside the hotel setting to inspire travelers to discover each city from a fresh perspective.

L-R: Ms. Betty Tian, Managing Vice President, Customer Group, Greater China, Marriott International; Ms. Yibing Mao, President, Greater China, Marriott International; Mr. Ma Boyong, Marriott Bonvoy’s Cultural Exploration Ambassador and Renaissance Hotels Ambassador Navigator; Marriott Bonvoy Member Representative

"Today's travelers are looking for more than a destination. They want to understand the history, culture, and daily rhythms that shape each place, whether through a hotel stay, a neighborhood stroll, or a family trip," said Betty Tian, Managing Vice President, Customer Group, Greater China, Marriott International. "Hotels can be the gateway to those discoveries, connecting guests with local experiences that reflect the character of each destination. Through our collaboration with Mr. Ma Boyong, we aim to bring together storytelling, culture, and hospitality in ways that inspire members and guests to explore more deeply and create memorable travel experiences."

"The joy of travel often lies in those unexpected discoveries along the way," added Ma Boyong, Marriott Bonvoy's Cultural Exploration Ambassador and Renaissance Hotels Ambassador Navigator. "A city's history lives not only in monuments and stories, but also in its streets, traditions, cuisine, and everyday encounters. I hope these guides inspire travelers to see familiar destinations through new eyes and uncover fresh stories wherever they go."

Six-City "Destination Discovery Guides": Discover Local Culture Through Every Stay

Together with Ma Boyong, Marriott Bonvoy has co-created "Destination Discovery Guides," inviting travelers to experience Beijing, Xi'an, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Nanjing, and Guangzhou through the stories, culture and hidden details that bring each destination to life. From lesser-known landmarks and neighborhood gems to experiences in and around Marriott Bonvoy hotels, the guides inspire deeper exploration before, during and after every stay. Rolling out exclusively on the Marriott Bonvoy WeChat official account, they help transform travel inspiration into meaningful experiences.

Now through October, Marriott Bonvoy is introducing a series of Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences across select cities, offering members the opportunity to bid points on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform for exclusive access to Ma Boyong's book launch events, meet-and-greet experiences with the acclaimed author, and stays at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Together, these exclusive experiences connect literature, local culture and travel in memorable new ways.

Beginning in October 2026, members will also be able to listen to Ma Boyong's latest audiobook through the Marriott Bonvoy China app or by scanning QR codes available at participating hotels, extending the storytelling experience beyond the stay.

To learn more about Marriott Bonvoy, please visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube , and Facebook.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.