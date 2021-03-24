A New Way To Play This Year's Crypto Boom

LONDON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- March 24, 2021 - After a 3-year hiatus, the crypto markets are back with a Big Bang … Bitcoin is up nearly 500% in 12 months and even topped $58,000 in February. Ethereum has returned nearly 600% in that same time period. It's a bonanza for emerging blockchain innovators who are riding the crypto tailwinds to new areas of profit. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP), Mastercard (NYSE: MA), IBM Corporation (NYSE: IBM), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Seizing this unstoppable momentum, we have companies building blockchain and crypto tools such as Canada's Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies (CNI; CLGUF), and China-based Canaan Inc. …

Their share prices have skyrocketed to the tune of 2,250% and 186%, respectively, over a 52-week period. Companies like Cloud Nine and Canaan Inc. are now taking the blockchain concept to an entirely new level.

The Crypto Comeback

Bitcoin defied pretty much every form of adversity in 2020. A key catalyst behind the massive price rise is that bitcoin has recorded a big influx of investors from large-scale institutions such as pension funds, trusts, and even endowment funds. And the number of vendors accepting bitcoin as a form of payment is growing rapidly.

PayPal now allows customers to buy, hold and sell bitcoin directly from their PayPal accounts …

Rival digital payment firm Square reported in November that more of its Cash App users are buying the digital currency, and buying more on average than before.

Possibly most importantly, Visa Inc. has been warming to bitcoin. In October, the giant payment processor announced a handful of bitcoin-related credit and debit cards with leading crypto exchange Coinbase.

The Uber of Crypto

Cloud Nine (CNI; CLGUF) made its name with the development of the cutting-edge Cloud Nine ESL Program for student mobility … Now, it's pivoting to the crypto business in a big way … It's just closed on a deal with Victory Square Technologies Inc. to acquire cryptocurrency and blockchain assets. A significant segment of the new company will operate under the Limitless brand name, with an exciting lineup of assets under the new banner, including:

Desktop LimitlessCrypto™ Miner: A VPN-based patent pending user-based Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Altcoin miner for household use with a wait list of over 100,000 users for post-beta March 2021 launch.

A VPN-based patent pending user-based Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Altcoin miner for household use with a wait list of over 100,000 users for post-beta launch. MicroBlock™ Miner, aka "Crypto in a box" : A crypto miner that gives users a plug-and-play way to participate in proof-of-work mining protocols like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other Altcoins.

: A crypto miner that gives users a plug-and-play way to participate in proof-of-work mining protocols like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other Altcoins. X2Crypto™ Wallet for Desktop & Mobile: A crypto credit card (VISA™) paired with user friendly cryptocurrency banking services on desktop, mobile and hardware wallets.

The Limitless Blockchain Platform has been branded the 'Uber of Crypto'--and for good reason. Through this acquisition, Cloud Nine (CNI; CLGUF) is rethinking the entire market.

The first asset is the foundational software piece us a mobile application called Limitless VPN and it's free to download anywhere in the world. Where does the revenue come from? The VPN generates revenue from mining altcoins by leveraging the unused processing power from the Company and the User's servers.

In Beta, the Limitless VPN Mining Network had an initial cost per user of $2. Upon hard launch to its 100,000 Waitlist, Cloud Nine expects to drive that user acquisition cost down to $0.15 per user and foresees up to $7.30 in profit per user / month. And by the end of 2021, Cloud Nine projects having over one million users across its platform.

A Decentralized Financial Ecosystem

Cloud Nine (CNI; CLGUF) believes that Bitcoin's increasing acceptance has set the stage for altcoins such as Ethereum and a new wave of financial experimentation.

Coinciding with its acquisition of the Limitless VPN, they are building out its user base even further with the MicroBlock 'Mine From Home', 'Crypto in a Box' Mining rigs; both of these assets really act as a funnel of sorts for its marquee asset, the 'X-2'…an entire decentralized financial ecosystem.

With the X-2, Cloud Nine has a liquidity provider for banking services and crypto to crypto or crypto to fiat. The X-2 is the AirBnB of databases; a vast decentralized network through which they can distribute digital products with no centralized middleman, like AWS, Facebook or Twitter, which can (and do) shut down products at the snap of a finger.

Tech Giants Are Diving Headfirst Into The Blockchain Realm

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is another leader in the technology world. And it's not ignoring the blockchain boom, either. Amazon's managed blockchain platform is a game-changer. As a part of its AWS services, the relatively new platform will allow businesses to easily create and deploy their own blockchain solutions.

Amazon's managed blockchain platform supports two major blockchain frameworks, the open-sourced Hyperledger Fabric platform, or the Ethereum blockchain platform. This gives users the opportunity to choose which platform works best for them. Users of Amazon's managed blockchain platform can leverage the power of this new tech in a number of different ways, from trading and asset transfers to retail and supply chain management.

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) is one of the world's leading GPU producers. And for those who aren't aware, GPUs are used to mine an array of cryptocurrencies including Ethereum. These processors are so desirable, in fact, that the demand for high-powered GPUs has eclipsed supply, creating a shortage in the market. Despite crypto miners hogging all the graphics cards, however, AMD has been very clear on its stance regarding this subject.

Commenting on whether AMD's newest GPU, the RDNA 2, will limit crypto mining as its competitor, NVIDIA, has done, the company noted, "The short answer is no, we will not be blocking any workload, not just mining for that matter."

IBM Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is a giant in the tech industry, with over 100 years of experience in technological innovation. IBM's long list of inventions throughout its history include; the automated teller machine (ATMs), the floppy disk, the hard drive, and much more. And it's not ignoring new trends, either. In fact, it has quickly emerged as one of the leaders in the growing blockchain space.

IBM's blockchain platform, built on the open-source Hyperledger Fabric platform from the Linux Foundation is helping companies with a wide variety of blockchain solutions including tools for the finance sector, supply chain transparency, and letters of guarantee. IBM's blockchain platform even helps interested parties develop their own blockchain solutions through educational tools and personalized assistance.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is a global innovator in payments processing that isn't ignoring the cryptocurrency and blockchain boom. In early 2021, Mastercard announced its plans to bring cryptocurrencies onto its network, stating "We are preparing right now for the future of crypto and payments, announcing that this year Mastercard will start supporting select cryptocurrencies directly on our network. This is a big change that will require a lot of work. We will be very thoughtful about which assets we support based on our principles for digital currencies, which focus on consumer protections and compliance."

This move by Mastercard will help further bolster the robust payments network and allow customers to utilize the company's tried and true credit, debit, and prepaid cards to harness the power of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology in an entirely new way.

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ:SHOP) is an absolute beast in the e-commerce world. In fact, because of its simple-to-use platform, it would be hard to have not stumbled onto a shop built with its technology. In addition to its revolutionary approach on e-commerce, Shopify is also delving into blockchain technology, making it a promising pick for investors, especially given that the sector is red hot right now. Its clients are even able to accept bitcoin and a variety of other cryptocurrencies as payments with a few clicks.

Global lockdowns accelerated Shopify's already-tremendous growth. Since March 2020 alone, Shopify has seen its price rise from just $495 per share to a high of $1800 per share before settling down to its current price of $1400. The company has already shown its potential, but as it continues to grow, so will its innovative solutions for businesses, and by extension, it's share price.

By. Pete Williams

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This article is a paid advertisement. GlobalInvestmentDaily.com and its owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Publisher") is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by Cloud Nine Web Technologies Inc. ("Cloud Nine") to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing. Cloud Nine paid the Publisher to produce and disseminate five similar articles and additional banner ads at a rate of sixty thousand US dollars per article. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased.

Readers should beware that third parties, profiled companies, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price may likely occur.

This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on interviews with company management, and does not (to the Publisher's knowledge, as confirmed by Cloud Nine) contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The Publisher owns shares and/or stock options of the featured companies and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured companies' stock perform well. The Publisher does not undertake any obligation to notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of the issuer in the market. The Publisher will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. The Publisher notes that statements contained herein that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the companies' actual results of operations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, changing governmental laws and policies impacting the company's business including the regulation of cryptocurrency or affiliated blockchain technologies, the ability of the company to execute against its business plan, the degree of success with respect to bitcoin, various altcoins and cryptocurrency in general, the success of Cloud Nine's VPN, regulatory and / or exchange approval of any pending or future transactions, the size and growth of the market for the companies' products and services, the ability of management to execute its business plan, the continuity of management, the companies' ability to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term, pricing pressures, etc.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://GlobalInvestmentDaily.com/Terms-of-Use. If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://GlobalInvestmentDaily.com/Terms-of-Use, please contact GlobalInvestmentDaily.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. GlobalInvestmentDaily.com is the Publisher's trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.

DISCLAIMER: GlobalInvestmentDaily.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with GlobalInvestmentDaily.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by GlobalInvestmentDaily.com are solely those of GlobalInvestmentDaily.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact e-mail:

[email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE GlobalInvestmentDaily.com