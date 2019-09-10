A New Way To Rally: Meet La Colombe Hard Cold Brew Coffee

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today a new take on cold brew coffee is hitting shelves in select markets. La Colombe Hard Cold Brew Coffee, a partnership between MillerCoors LLC and La Colombe Coffee Roasters, is a ready-to-drink cold brew with 4.2 percent ABV. The new beverage will be made available for purchase this month in the following markets: Boston, MA; Tampa, Ft. Meyers and Treasure Coast, FL; Denver, CO.

La Colombe Hard Cold Brew Coffee is now available in Coffee Black and Vanilla

"We're thrilled to team up with La Colombe on this exciting launch. They bring deep expertise in the category and their focus on quality sourcing, roasting and innovation made them the perfect partner," says Sofia Colucci, vice president of innovation at MillerCoors. "Millennials are constantly looking for new products to complement their active, busy lives. La Colombe Hard Cold Brew Coffee does exactly that."

La Colombe Hard Cold Brew Coffee is made from medium-roasted Colombian and Brazilian cold brew coffee, alcohol, cane sugar and natural flavor (for Vanilla). It is available in two distinct flavors in 4-pack 9oz cans or single serve 9oz cans.

Black: An authentic, smooth cold brew coffee with a delicate balance of sweetness and bitterness highlighted by notes of baker's cocoa.

Vanilla: An authentic, smooth cold brew coffee accented by rich vanilla bean and dark chocolate notes. It has a hint of vanilla sweetness that balances the dark, roasted flavors from the coffee beans.

Coffee drinkers are consuming more than just a morning cup, with 50 percent of consumption now taking place in the afternoon or evening.1 These new coffee occasions are the reason ready-to-drink options are hot right now, totaling to $2.5 billion sales this year alone2. The Total US Food ready-to-drink coffee is growing at an average rate of 15%, compared to La Colombe's growth at 23%, versus one year ago3.

"The story of Hard Cold Brew Coffee is really the story of a friendship. When two makers and innovators come together something really special can come out of it, and that something special is this product," said Todd Carmichael, CEO and Co-Founder of La Colombe Coffee Roasters. "As makers, we simply started concocting. One of us knows the alcohol industry really well and the other knows coffee really well – and it turns out together we were the perfect pair. This Hard Cold Brew Coffee is truly something beautiful."

La Colombe Hard Cold Brew will be supported with a regional marketing campaign focused on the brand's theme, "Rally Like A Grown-Up." The brand will appear at a variety of local market events, festivals, on paid social media ads and on social influencers' feeds this fall.

For more information visit www.LaColombeHardColdBrew.com or follow us on social @LaColombeCoffee and share your photos using the hashtag #RallyLikeAGrownUp.

About MillerCoors

Through its diverse collection of storied breweries, MillerCoors brings American beer drinkers an unmatched selection of the highest quality beers, flavored malt beverages and ciders, steeped in centuries of brewing heritage. Miller Brewing Company and Coors Brewing Company brew national favorites such as Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Coors Light and Coors Banquet. MillerCoors also proudly offers beers such as Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from sixth-generation Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, and Blue Moon Belgian White from modern craft pioneer Blue Moon Brewing Company, founded in 1995. Beyond beer, MillerCoors operates Crispin Cider Company, an artisanal maker of pear and apple ciders using fresh-pressed American juice, and offers pioneering brands such as the Redd's franchise, Smith & Forge Hard Cider and Henry's Hard Sodas. Tenth and Blake Beer Company, our craft and import division, is the home to craft brewers Hop Valley Brewing, Revolver Brewing, Saint Archer Brewing Company and the Terrapin Beer Company. Tenth and Blake also imports world-renowned beers such as Italy's Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the Czech Republic's Pilsner Urquell and the Netherlands' Grolsch. MillerCoors, the U.S. business unit of the Molson Coors Brewing Company, has an uncompromising dedication to quality, a keen focus on innovation and a deep commitment to sustainability. Learn more at MillerCoors.com, at facebook.com/MillerCoors or on Twitter at @MillerCoors.

About La Colombe

La Colombe ( www.lacolombe.com ) is a leading coffee roaster known for ethical, long-term trade practices with growers. Considered one of the pioneers of the third wave of coffee, it provides signature classic blends and exceptional single-origin coffees to cafés, hotels, restaurants and retailers around the world. In addition, the company owns and operates 30 cafés in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. – with additional locations and new markets scheduled to open in 2019-2020. The company has also made headlines in the beverage industry with its DRAFT LATTETM – the world's first-ever textured cold latte.

