A New Way to Stop Allergens: Introducing Clorox™ PURE™ Allergen Neutralizer

Clorox enters the air care category with a groundbreaking line of daily allergen neutralizers to manage common household allergens like pollen, dust mite matter and pet dander¹.

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ahead of allergy season with confidence as Clorox introduces Clorox™ PURE™ Allergen Neutralizer, a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind innovation that helps stop common household allergens like pollen, dust mite matter and pet dander before they become allergies¹. This new line of daily air and fabric sprays expands Clorox's product portfolio beyond cleaning to help support everyday wellness within the home.

Suffering from Allergies? Clorox™ PURE™ is Here to Help Manage Indoor Allergens

For many Americans, allergies can be a daily struggle, and managing them often requires a combination of solutions, from daily medications and eye drops to frequent cleaning and even lifestyle changes like altering diets or avoiding pets. While many associate allergies with springtime, they can impact individuals year-round depending on where they live and their daily habits². Allergens often lurk indoors, hidden in fabrics or even in the air, making them difficult to control. With Clorox™ PURE™, people have a new, easy-to-use solution that fits seamlessly into daily routines to help stop allergens before they become allergies1.

What is Clorox™ PURE™

Clorox™ PURE™ Air and Fabric & Carpet spray are daily allergen neutralizers. Allergens are active protein structures that bond to receptors in your body and cause an allergic reaction: congestion, sneezing and itchy, watery eyes. Powered by a plant-based active ingredient with Aller-Fresh™ Technology, Clorox™ PURE™ neutralizes allergens by changing the shape of the protein structure itself, so the allergen can no longer bond to receptors in the body and trigger a reaction.

The line is designed for daily use and includes:

Clorox™ PURE™ Daily Air Spray for use in common living spaces like the living room, bedrooms, entryway and more.

for use in common living spaces like the living room, bedrooms, entryway and more. Clorox™ PURE™ Fabric & Carpet Spray for use on soft surfaces including hard-to-clean areas like carpets, upholstered furniture, curtains, bedding and more to neutralize allergens¹ and freshen fabrics.

Clorox™ PURE™ is available in four allergen-free fragrances³ – Clean Breeze, Ocean Mist, Nighttime Calm and Energizing Citrus – freshening both the air and fabrics while helping create a more comfortable home environment.

"For more than 100 years, Clorox has earned consumers' trust by focusing on what matters most to them — making everyday life a little easier. Today, managing household allergens can feel overwhelming, especially for those with allergies. With Clorox™ PURE™, we're extending our homecare expertise to the air and soft surfaces that cause allergy fighters the most challenges, simplifying a complex problem by neutralizing allergens at the source. It's another way we're helping consumers feel more comfortable and confident in their homes," said Tad Kittredge, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at The Clorox Company.

Where to Find Clorox™ PURE™

Clorox™ PURE™ is now available for purchase in store and online at leading retailers nationwide including Walmart and Amazon. For more information about the new line of allergen neutralizers, please visit Clorox.com/Pure.

¹ Neutralizes non-living pollen, dust mite matter, pet dander spray contacts when used as directed.

² https://www.cdc.gov/climate-health/php/effects/allergens-and-pollen.html

³ Our allergy-friendly fragrances are made without the 82 common fragrance allergens that may be found in scented products.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Headquartered in Oakland, California since 1913, Clorox integrates sustainability into how it does business. Driven by consumer-centric innovation, the company is committed to delivering clearly superior experiences through its trusted brands including Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr® and Pine-Sol® as well as international brands such as Chux®, Clorinda® and Poett®. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

