A New Way to Sunday - The Cocktail Collection Introduces The Crown Royal Whisky Sour Cocktail with Black Cherry, Championed by Football's Leading Wives and Girlfriends

Celebrating both the loyal Crown Royal fan base and the surging interest in the NFL—largely driven by the influence of wives and girlfriends (WAGs)—The Cocktail Collection will partner with several of football's leading ladies, starting with Sydney Warner, wife of San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner. Additional WAGs will be announced throughout the season, bringing more excitement and dynamic personality to the collaboration as it unfolds.

The WAGs of NFL players are leading a new wave of football fans, bringing fresh energy and style to game day and beyond. Their influence extends far beyond the sidelines, shaping how fans connect with the sport and celebrate together. The Cocktail Collection is thrilled to be part of this evolution, offering a range of high-quality, easy-to-serve cocktails that resonate with this new generation of fans. By partnering with these influential women, The Cocktail Collection highlights its role in enhancing modern game day experiences and everyday gatherings with sophistication and ease.

"Game days are our time to raise a glass, support our favorite teams and enjoy every moment," says Sydney Warner. "Cocktails are a must-have for our celebrations, and The Cocktail Collection makes it so easy to serve up something impressive and delicious. Whether we're at the stadium or hosting at home, the Crown Royal Whisky Sour Cocktail with Black Cherry adds that perfect touch of flavor and fun to our game-day traditions!"

To highlight the product lineup as an excellent option for those looking for bartender quality, hassle-free cocktails on gameday, The Cocktail Collection and its WAG partners have teamed up with VOX Media's SB Nation, The Cut, and PS. (formerly PopSugar) to present "Her Playbook," a content series that helps usher in the new generation of football viewers. The series will redefine game day viewing as WAGs share the rules of football for both on and off the field, with the number one rule being: Don't overcomplicate the game or your cocktails. Broadcasting from the ultimate place to watch, at home, everything from hosting tips to play highlights will be featured across digital and social platforms, coinciding with key rivalry games in the weeks ahead.

Nikhil Shah, Brand Director at Diageo, shares his enthusiasm for the new Crown Royal Whisky Sour Cocktail with Black Cherry and the success of The Cocktail Collection: "This growth reflects the strength of our world-class spirits. This product line addresses the problem of people being intimidated to make cocktails head-on - especially when they're hosting for special occasions...such as Sunday football or dinner parties. We've always aimed to allow people more time with their guests vs. being stuck mixing up drinks for the entire gathering. With each of our offerings, all you have to do is open, pour, and serve your way to a delicious, high-quality cocktail."

Crafted with blended Canadian whisky, lemon juice, and black cherry and other natural flavors, the new expression offers a perfectly balanced Whisky Sour with a delightful hint of sweet black cherry. Simply pour over ice in a rocks glass, garnish with a cherry, and enjoy—a hassle-free option for savoring your favorite NFL moments. Available in 350 mL (SRP: $13.99) and 750 mL (SRP: $25.99) sizes, each bottle serves four or eight cocktails, respectively, with an average ABV of 20%.

The Crown Royal Whisky Sour with Black Cherry is now available nationwide for consumers 21+, just in time for all of the upcoming occasions that call for a cocktail, from Labor Day barbecues and tailgates to holiday parties, and all the toast worthy moments in between. For more information on The Cocktail Collection and where to purchase, visit www.thecocktailcollection.com or follow @thecocktailcollection. Remember to enjoy responsibly.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth and elegant flavor was an exceptionally generous gift fit for royalty. Its gift-worthy presentation reflects its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

