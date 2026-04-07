A New Way to Wine: Introducing Bright State, First-of-its-Kind Functional Wines

Line of low-alcohol, low-calorie CA-made wines debuts with five varietals, each crafted with botanicals and herbs including ginseng, dandelion, saffron and beetroot

NAPA, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The wine aisle just got a major glow-up. Meet Bright State, a new line of first-ever low-alcohol wines made with vitamins, botanicals, and herbs debuting at select Total Wine & More stores.

Blending old-world attention to quality with new-world innovation, Bright State wines are crafted with California grapes in Napa by the dynamic Max Franks and his Winemaker Alec McTaggart; Alec is the fourth-generation great-grandson of Sonoma icon Samuele Sebastiani. The five debut varietals include:

Bright State

FOCUS – Chardonnay crafted with pear, ginseng and ginger: A lively, aromatic blend that opens with crisp pear notes. Subtle ginseng earthiness and a lift of fresh ginger add dimension, creating a refreshing profile that feels zesty, polished, and effortlessly modern.





A lively, aromatic blend that opens with crisp pear notes. Subtle ginseng earthiness and a lift of fresh ginger add dimension, creating a refreshing profile that feels zesty, polished, and effortlessly modern. RADIANCE – Sauvignon Blanc crafted with dandelion and gooseberry: Bright and crisp, this wine delivers tart gooseberry and citrusy Sauvignon Blanc freshness. Light botanical notes from dandelion lend a breezy, floral edge, creating a crisp profile that's clean, vivid, and irresistibly refreshing.



Bright and crisp, this wine delivers tart gooseberry and citrusy Sauvignon Blanc freshness. Light botanical notes from dandelion lend a breezy, floral edge, creating a crisp profile that's clean, vivid, and irresistibly refreshing. RESILIENCE – Pinot Grigio crafted with saffron and citrus: A light, easygoing blend with crisp citrus and the clean minerality of Pinot Grigio. Gentle, earthy spice notes from saffron add subtle texture, resulting in a modern sip that's perfect for lively gatherings and everyday connection.



A light, easygoing blend with crisp citrus and the clean minerality of Pinot Grigio. Gentle, earthy spice notes from saffron add subtle texture, resulting in a modern sip that's perfect for lively gatherings and everyday connection. CALM – Pinot Noir crafted with beetroot and plum: Smooth and inviting, this blend layers juicy plum with the soft, rounded character of Pinot Noir. Beetroot brings an earthy depth, giving the wine a warm, dusky richness reminiscent of a perfect sunset moment.





Smooth and inviting, this blend layers juicy plum with the soft, rounded character of Pinot Noir. Beetroot brings an earthy depth, giving the wine a warm, dusky richness reminiscent of a perfect sunset moment. UNWIND – Cabernet Sauvignon crafted with turmeric and acai: Bold yet balanced, this wine bursts with ripe, Açaí fruit flavors. Grounding notes of turmeric add intrigue, shaping a flavor profile that is lush, expressive, and ready for whatever the evening may bring.

Each varietal is 6.9% ABV and under 90 calories per serving, offering a lighter take on classic favorites without compromising on flavor or experience.

"As with everything we make, quality must come first. With Bright State, we wanted to honor the integrity of California wine while thoughtfully incorporating ingredients that have long played a role in wellness and culinary traditions," said Franks. The result is an entirely new way to enjoy wine, made for modern, ingredient-conscious people who still expect a great tasting experience in every glass."

Bright State is ideal for the intentional types of moments that are redefining drinking occasions: beach afternoons, post-workout meetups, or relaxed weeknight dinners and dinner parties at home.

Total Wine & More is the first retailer to carry Bright State wines, now available in 375ml bottles ($6.99) in select stores and online across Arizona, California, Minnesota, Texas, and Washington state, and 750ml ($12.99) bottles in Florida. You can shop now by visiting www.TotalWine.com.

About Bright State

Bright State is a first-of-its-kind line of low-alcohol wines crafted with botanicals and herbs. Made from California grapes and produced in Napa, California, Bright State blends time-honored winemaking with modern ingredient innovation to introduce a New Way to Wine. Now available at Total Wine & More.

SOURCE Bright State