A New Winter Menu Arrives at Paris Baguette Cafés Nationwide Including Exquisitely Handcrafted Cookie Butter Donuts and Lattes, and Seasonally Inspired Savory Eats

Paris Baguette

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Cookie butter lovers rejoice! Kick off your new year with Paris Baguette's line-up of delectable cookie butter themed donuts and lattes as well as limited-time savory menu additions and fun football treats, perfect for game day festivities!

MOONACHIE, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette, your neighborhood bakery café, is introducing limited-time menu additions that will warm up winter days with a seasonally-inspired lineup of elevated café fare. Available now through March 5, guests are invited to Paris Baguette cafés nationwide to experience the new seasonal sips, handcrafted artisan pastries, and savory specials to kick start the new year.

"We are offering our guests a full menu of delicious, made-in-house treats sure to bring warmth and joy during the winter months. From a morning pick me up to a hearty afternoon snack or an indulgent sweet, we have something for everyone," said Cathy Chavenet, SVP and Head of Marketing at Paris Baguette.

Cookie Butter Arrival & New Seasonal Menu Additions
The new winter menu welcomes delicious, handcrafted artisanal sweets and sips featuring the flavor of the season – cookie butter! Guests can enjoy new cookie butter pastry items, including the Mocha Mochi Donut with Biscoff® Cookie Crumble, a chewy mochi donut topped with espresso icing, chocolate drizzle and Biscoff® cookie pieces, and the mouthwatering Cookie Butter Latte King Cream Donut filled with cookie butter custard and topped with espresso icing. Guests can also sip on the delicious and indulgent flavor with the new Cookie Butter Latte (available hot or iced), made with freshly brewed espresso and milk, swirled with cookie butter.

Additional must-try new seasonal menu items include the Grilled Chicken & Caramelized Onion Pizzetta, Caramelized Onion & Bacon Quiche, Grilled Chicken & Fresh Mozzarella Salad, and the Grilled Chicken & Swiss Croissant, as well as sweet new additions including a Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Cookie, Chocolate Bretzel and Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew.

Football Inspired Treats for the Win
Looking for something special to bring to a playoff watch party? Paris Baguette's expert cakers and bakers are giving football fans the chance to go for two – as in two new delicious football creations perfect for Game Day celebrations. The football-themed bakery items include the King Cream Football Donut, featuring a classic chocolate football icing design on top and filled with custard, as well as the show-stopping Triple Chocolate Football Cream Cake*, a chocolate sponge cake layered with chocolate soft cream and chocolate crisp pearls, decorated with football accents. Both items are sure to impress any game day viewing party crowd and are available now through the Big Game!  

Paris Baguette Rewards and Freebies for January
This January, Paris Baguette Rewards members can redeem a number of exclusive discounts and deals**, including:

  • Sip Saturdays: Buy one, get one free espresso drinks every Saturday in January.
  • National Croissant Day: buy one, get one free croissants for National Croissant Day on January 30.
  • 2x Rewards Points on all cookie butter products purchased between January 5 and January 14.

To join for free, guests can visit www.parisbaguette.com/rewards or join on the Paris Baguette mobile app.

Follow @parisbaguette_usa for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit ParisBaguette.com to find a list of locations.

*Triple Chocolate Football Cream Cake available January 5 through February 11, Fridays – Sundays only. 

**Paris Baguette Rewards members are limited to one offer per order. Visit www.parisbaguette.com/rewards for offer details and to sign up.

About Paris Baguette
With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

SOURCE Paris Baguette

