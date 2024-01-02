A New Year, A Fresh Start: Exciting Free Career Training Programs for Women in 2024

News provided by

Fresh Start Women's Foundation

02 Jan, 2024, 11:07 ET

PHOENIX, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the New Year brings fresh beginnings, Fresh Start, a Phoenix-based non-profit that empowers women to succeed, is celebrating the success of its career training programs in 2023 and offering exciting opportunities in 2024.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9223751-fresh-start-free-career-training-programs-for-women-2024/

Continue Reading
From escaping domestic violence to launching an exciting, new career in Arizona's most high-growth industry, Tennessee's story is one of determination and resilience. Learn more about this amazing Fresh Start woman and her journey to self-sufficiency.
From escaping domestic violence to launching an exciting, new career in Arizona's most high-growth industry, Tennessee's story is one of determination and resilience. Learn more about this amazing Fresh Start woman and her journey to self-sufficiency.
Women come to Fresh Start seeking the support and resources to create a brighter future for themselves and their children. All women are welcome to explore free career training opportunities in 2024!
Women come to Fresh Start seeking the support and resources to create a brighter future for themselves and their children. All women are welcome to explore free career training opportunities in 2024!

Serving women for more than 30 years, the launch of Fresh Start's Impact Program in 2022 expanded the organization's education, training, and career placement programs. The goal is to help women gain in-demand job skills in the fastest-growing sectors of Arizona's economy, empowering women to self-sufficiency, and growth in their earnings and career over time.

Fresh Start partners with educational institutions and employers to provide free career training opportunities. Women work with education advisors to choose a career path that aligns with their goals, and receive career and resume assistance, and direct access to potential employers.

Example career training programs are listed below. Click to learn more and to get started today. Learn more.

Women in Finance 
Fresh Start's Women in Finance program is designed for women interested in pursuing a career in banking and finance. The program is 6 weeks long and open to all women, regardless of their prior experience in the field.

Welding
In this free seven-month, hands-on training program offered in partnership with RSI, be trained in a highly sought-after and in-demand career. If you like working with your hands, this career path may be perfect!

Semiconductor Advanced Manufacturing
This certificate program is offered at local community colleges and equips participants with the necessary skills to work as semiconductor technicians in the electronics/semiconductor industry. Participants will receive the National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS) certification, validating their competency in handling semiconductor manufacturing equipment and processes.

Cable Harness Wiring
Are you interested in learning about the electrical side of manufacturing? Or are you looking for a hands-on, fulfilling job? Fresh Start has partnered with Mesa Community College to offer a free 10-day, hands-on training program for this in-demand career.

Google Project Management
Whether you are looking to start a new career or grow in your current career, having project management skills under your belt is important to your future success. In this free, self-paced Grow with Google Project Management certificate program, you will learn how to manage projects efficiently.

Media contact: Michelle Lomas, [email protected], 623-980-4279

SOURCE Fresh Start Women's Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.