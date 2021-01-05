A New Year, A New Standard for Corporate Cards with SpendHub by Hub-Suite

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendHub by Hub-Suite is the corporate card like no other, with built-in spend control software, 5% rewards for technology, plus exclusive perks.

Control Your Company Spend & Close Your Books in Minutes

With SpendHub's corporate card, you'll have access to our software platform to:

Control your spend with a built-in budget planner that stops wasted charges.

with a built-in budget planner that stops wasted charges. Close your books in minutes with custom transaction downloads, QuickBooks, Xero and Zapier integrations.

with custom transaction downloads, QuickBooks, Xero and Zapier integrations. Instantly add, delete and manage all physical and virtual cards , including spending criteria, in one simple dashboard.

, including spending criteria, in one simple dashboard. Automate charges to the correct expense account.

to the correct expense account. Redistribute rewards earned by employees on their cards back to your company.

earned by employees on their cards back to your company. Eliminate manual input for reimbursements.

With SpendHub, there are no annual or foreign transaction fees and no credit checks. This means you can use your cards within minutes of setting up your account.

Earn 5% Rewards to Spend Towards IT Services

Get 5% back on all your spend towards on-demand IT support and maintenance services through our exclusive partnership with TopDevz . Use the rewards to make free updates to your e-commerce website, mobile apps or any other task across 221+ technical skill sets.

Take Advantage of Exclusive Perks to Eliminate Subscription Fees & Level Up Your Tech

With SpendHub, your company has complimentary access to our package of business software to help you save money and compete more effectively:

HD Video Conferencing to create ultra-clear audio and video virtual meetings anywhere while eliminating Zoom or GoToMeeting subscription fees.

to create ultra-clear audio and video virtual meetings anywhere while eliminating Zoom or GoToMeeting subscription fees. Video Streaming Services to allow company videos to play without YouTube or Vimeo branding and without commercials.

to allow company videos to play without YouTube or Vimeo branding and without commercials. Virtual Interviews to attract the most qualified applicants in a seamless online process.

About Hub-Suite

Hub-Suite's mission is to empower companies to do more while saving money. Its suite of digital tools helps companies reduce their costs and increase their ability to operate and grow in these challenging times.

"During this time, most companies are in survival mode. We need to enable US-based companies to compete better without adding to their overhead," says Ashkan Rajaee, co-founder of Hub-Suite. "Our software helps companies reduce their costs and increase their ability to operate and grow. Small companies who use our tools can save $300,000+ per year."

Media Contact

Jessica Davis

[email protected]

C: +1 415-906-5832

SOURCE Hub-Suite

Related Links

https://www.hub-suite.com

