A New Year Deserves a New Take on Probiotics

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Probiotics are an important part of ongoing health. The term, particularly in the context of a person's diet, refers to the trillions of living microorganisms that dwell within the gut microbiome. Probiotics play an important role as a counterpoint to harmful microorganisms that have the potential to hurt the body.

When a product contains probiotics, these are strains of good bacteria that reinforce the similar populations already in a person's digestive tract, particularly the intestines. When healthy probiotic levels are present, it can provide a number of benefits. For example, along with maintaining microbiome balance and facilitating proper gastrointestinal activity, probiotics have been linked to better mental health, lower LDL (bad cholesterol) and blood pressure, and even better immunity and fewer allergy symptoms. A recent study published by Duke Health even suggests probiotics may be able to delay the contraction of COVID-19 and reduce its symptoms.

While probiotics are important, though, the team at YoGoody knows that these tiny helpers are very much alive and need to eat, too. "Prebiotic fibers are an important part of feeding probiotics in your gut," explains YoGoody founder Anabela Ferreira. "By mixing prebiotics in with our probiotic products, we ensure that they have maximum effect."

Mayo Clinic adds that while prebiotics typically come in high-fiber foods, such as whole grains, bananas, and greens, they can also be taken as a supplement. By including prebiotics alongside the probiotics they feed in YoGoody's yogurt alternative shakes, Ferreira and her team have created a uniquely effective one-stop-shop health boosting beverage.

The brand's 1.2.3. Yog products are particularly helpful for day-to-day healthy eating. The freeze-dried beverage is easy to bring on the go and lasts for months (rather than the two-weeks-or-less window for traditional refrigerated yogurt). Critically, it also contains both probiotics and prebiotics. This ensures that an individual's microbiome is stocked with well-fueled probiotics. Prebiotic fibers also have the added side effect of making the drink more filling.

"Probiotics are popular while prebiotics often don't get enough attention," explains Ferreira. "But prebiotics are a critical part of making sure your probiotic supplements work well. By including them all in a single, non-refrigerated health beverage, we've created a yogurt alternative that is easy to use and as effective as possible. Just open, add water, shake, and drink!"

About YoGoody

YoGoody operates out of Oporto, Portugal. The company was founded by Anabela Ferreira in 2022 as a way to create a yogurt alternative that is packed with nutrition, hyperconvenient, and sustainably made. YoGoody has nutritionists on staff and invests heavily in R&D. Since its inception, the brand has grown to include three primary product labels: 1.2.3. YOG (everyday health), YoGoody+ (advanced formula), and GummyGoody (targeted supplemental support). Learn more at yogoody.com.

