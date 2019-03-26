A New York City Commercial Landmark Building Enhances Their Existing BPSI's Building Sentry One™ Chemical Detection System with the Next Generation Dual Sensor Array Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Protection Systems, Inc. (BPSI) announced today that one of their premier New York City Landmark Building portfolio clients has enhanced their existing Building Sentry One™ Chemical Detection System after 48-months of continuous 24/7/365 operation.

BPSI's Building Sentry One™ Chemical Detection System with the Next Generation Dual Sensor Array Technology

The thought leading client who operates several of the highest recognized Landmark Buildings in New York City was so impressed by the ZERO FALSE ALARM operation over the past 48-months that they have moved forward with the Next Generation Sensor Array upgrade to continue protecting their asset as well as their tenant base within the facility. "This is a clear example of the trust level the client has with the Building Sentry One™ and its flawless operational performance as well as the belief that protecting their tenants from a Targeted Toxic Industrial Chemical Attack or accidental release is a real threat facing large Central Business Districts today," says Jay Poggi, BPSI's Senior Engineer of Homeland Security Devices. "We are seeing many of our clients continuing their vigilance of protecting their assets and tasking the Building Sentry One™ with additional capabilities as we release them," Mr. Poggi continues.

"We continue to be concerned with the current state of unrest in the world today and the focus of harm to the western world and our way of life. These detection protections answer deeply to several of our security concerns," says an undisclosed portfolio security director about the new enhancements made to the existing installation. "The safety and security of people within their work environment is paramount to many of the iconic building owners within our nation. With the proven level of zero false positive alarm detection performance of the Sentry One system over the past 48 months, no equipment failures and very low maintenance requirements, it is no wonder this facility has moved forward with the Next Generation enhancement of their existing Building Sentry One™ sensor system," he continues.

The continued Mission of BPSI is to offer world class and industry leading state of the art CBRN detection equipment and solutions that protect human life and preserve the assets the solution is deployed in from Targeted CBRN Terrorist Attacks or accidental releases. Installation whether new construction or retrofit is simple - with no calibration and ultra-low maintenance requirements, cost of ownership is very low. Combine this with a simple connection to the assets Building Management Systems (BMS), protection can be active in short order. Please visit www.bpsiglobal.com for additional information or email contact@bpsiglobal.com with questions and someone will contact you. For technical questions, please contact engineering@bpsiglobal.com.

About BPSI

Building Protection Systems, Inc. (BPSI) is the world leader in reliable automated CBRNE toxin protection life-safety systems for public gathering spaces, mass transit stations, critical environments and buildings. Founded by building systems experts with over 100 years of combined infrastructure experience, BPSI's products are Qualified Anti-Terrorist Technologies (QATT) that quickly and reliably detect, identify and isolate toxic chemicals and radioactive isotopes in the air to protect innocent people and assets. More information can be found at www.bpsiglobal.com or 888-888-BPSI.

