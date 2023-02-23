A New York Teacher Invents Something to Change… Everything

Most blind children are not taught to read and write. And there's more.

The TouchPad Pro Foundation Launches Kickstarter Campaign.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet 12-year-old Millie. She grew up in Washington Heights and has been blind since birth. Millie is a talented singer with a personality that lights up any room. Millie is one of the lucky ones. With a specialized school close by, Millie received instruction in braille, orientation and mobility, core subjects, and even the arts. This is not the case for many.

12 year-old Millie meets the BrailleDoodle. Alt text at touchpadprofoundation.org A collage of children who are blind or have low vision using the BrailleDoodle prototypes and a picture of the BrailleDoodle on the braille side in the upper left hand corner Alt text at touchpadprofoundation.org

During the pandemic, Millie and other children who are blind or have low vision suffered greatly. During this time, children worldwide could hardly be with their friends or receive a proper education. Imagine if all virtual education was done by telephone. That's what virtual learning is like for blind children worldwide.

For more than 25 years, Daniel Lubiner has been a special education teacher, and for some time, he taught art to blind students in the Bronx. When the pandemic hit, he was devastated about how poor the education for his students had become. Then he was shocked to learn that only 10% of kids were learning braille well before the pandemic. That's when Mr. Lubiner conceived of the BrailleDoodle.

This innovation, BrailleDoodle, hopes to enhance education and make learning fun at home or school. The BrailleDoodle Presale Kickstarter is now underway. The early-bird price of $70 is unheard of in this space. Anyone can preorder one or more for themselves or their organization or to donate,

The BrailleDoodle is causing excitement worldwide. It has arrays of hundreds of holes, and each hole contains a smooth metal ball that can be pulled to the surface by a magnetic stylus. A tiny spring under each ball holds it up with just the proper force; a user simply pushes the balls back down to erase.

On the 'Doodle-side,' there is plenty of room to enjoy what some call "The Etch-a-Sketch for the blind." It's also a place where, unlike any other product, graphs can be made and manipulated. The 'Braille-side' has examples of letters, numbers, and words and plenty of space to practice.

"It is amazing how we take for granted how sighted children have everything they need to learn how to read and write, see charts, graphs, and diagrams; we just assume everyone does," stated Lubiner. The TouchPad Pro Foundation, a 501(c)(3), was founded in 2021 to distribute the BrailleDoodle to children who are blind, low-vision, or deaf-blind worldwide, even to those who cannot afford it.

After years in development, the Foundation is launching the BrailleDoodle Presale Kickstarter . The TouchPad Pro Foundation is a registered non-profit, and all donations are tax-deductible, even on Kickstarter. Creating access to tactile art and making learning fun puts children on the path to a successful education and, therefore, a better future. For more information, visit TouchPadProFoundation.org .

CONTACT

Daniel Lubiner, CEO

TouchPad Pro Foundation

Tel: (973) 699-3327

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The TouchPad Pro Foundation