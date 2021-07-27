'A Night Under Art' Showcases New Era in Art, Technologies, and Women Entrepreneurial Leadership

MIAMI, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- History was made in Miami Beach recently when the first NFT (non-fungible tokens) Augmented Reality (AR) Experience called "A Night Under Art" was held at the Venetian Islands estate of famed designer Monica Suleski. According to Stephanie Saunders, a sponsor and keynote speaker for the evening, the exclusive event helped to raise awareness about a new era in art, art collecting, investing, and leading-edge technologies that are rapidly making Miami an important tech hub.

(Left to Right) Kelly Sodergren, Cardone Technologies; Stephanie Saunders, Founder of cultiveu; Kate Kabissky, Miami Girls Foundation

"It was a fantastic, eye-opening and seminal event," said Saunders, founder of cultiveu — an innovative new company enabling women to access a wide range of timely content, from business, lifestyle, and real estate investing to wellness, career prosperity and securing a raise in any economy. "I was proud to present best-selling author, entrepreneur and real estate investor Elena Cardone, co-founder of the 10X Ladies Network, with the prestigious Miami Girls Foundation Top 30 Women Founders of 2021 Award." She added that the Miami Girls Foundation supports and recognizes Miami women leaders through media partnerships, social media campaigns and multimedia art projects.

The exclusive Miami Beach event, which was presented by New World Inc. and sponsored by Earnest Benze, showcased both traditional art and the growing importance, monetary value, and worldwide acceptance of digital NFT art, also known as Crypto Art. "Understandably, most people think of NFTs simply as digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies, but NFTs can also be digital artwork, which is rapidly creating a world of new opportunities for both artists and collectors," added Saunders, a sought-after business consultant, entrepreneur, speaker, and host of her own podcast at stephaniesaunders.com.

A number of prominent Miami-area entrepreneurs were invited to "A Night Under Art," including Heather Monahan, owner of Boss In Heels, Life Coach to the Stars; acclaimed author Tim Storey; Joe Martin, owner of BOXYCHARM.com; and Elena, also of eXp Realty. "We also had a number of inspirational speakers, such as Monica Suleski, founder of Eclectic Elements, artists Max Jamali and Digo Snow," said Saunders, who is well-known in Miami for her charitable work, along with being the founder of the Suskind Foundation.

"The event also celebrated the launch of the first NFT book cover, which was designed for Monica's latest book by Max," Saunders added. "The evening truly underscored Miami's growing stature in technology and tech startups as more and more New Yorkers and Californians move to Florida due to its comparatively favorable tax rates, real estate opportunities, lack of traffic, and world-famous beaches."

For more information about the latest opportunities for women in business and how to use social media to further business objectives and advance careers, contact Stephanie Saunders at www.stephaniesaunders.com.

