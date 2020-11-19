A Night With Bebe Rexha LiveXLive, American Airlines And Mastercard Partner For A One Night Exclusive LiveXLive Event

LIVEXLIVE, AMERICAN AIRLINES AND MASTERCARD PARTNER FOR A ONE NIGHT EXCLUSIVE LIVEXLIVE EVENT WITH BEBE REXHA Tweet this

American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard credit card holders will be able to access a free ticket to the acoustic concert. Tickets are available for the public on LiveXLive's website and will be available until the day of the performance with a variety of ticket packages starting at $9.99, including VIP ticket bundles and a LiveXLive subscription. The audience will also get access to purchase merch packages, as well as virtual meet-and-greets with Bebe Rexha.

"LiveXLive is delighted to partner with Bebe Rexha and American Airlines and Mastercard, bringing her fans together from all around the globe during this festive and celebratory time," said Jackie Stone, Chief Marketing Officer of LiveXLive.

"I'm very excited to bring this Priceless experience to my fans just in time for the holiday season. Thanks to American Airlines, Mastercard and LiveXLive for bringing this performance to life," said Bebe Rexha.

LiveXLive's owned and produced franchises including our pay-per-view (PPV) series and our LiveXLive Presents, free to air concert series, are part of the company's strategic growth of LiveXLive branded and owned properties across various genres of music and entertainment alike.

About Bebe Rexha

Diamond-selling and two-time Grammy®-nominated New York City native Bebe Rexha is a musical force to be reckoned with. Her RIAA Gold-certified debut album Expectations (released June 2018 on Warner Records) contained the Platinum single "I'm a Mess" and global chart-topping smash "Meant to Be" (featuring Florida Georgia Line), now RIAA Certified Diamond. "Meant to Be" held the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for a record-setting 50 straight weeks, the longest reign ever by a female lead artist, and won Top Country Song at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and Best Collaboration at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards. It was subsequently nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards® in February 2019, where Bebe was also nominated for Best New Artist. Early in her career, Bebe won the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences' Best Teen Songwriter Award, and then formally burst onto the scene when she wrote "The Monster," a worldwide hit for Eminem and Rihanna that was certified 6x Platinum by the RIAA. Bebe went on to co-write and carry the instantly recognizable hook for the 3x Platinum "Hey Mama," by David Guetta, which was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song. Bebe also hit #1 on the Billboard Pop and Rap charts with her 5x Platinum "Me, Myself & I" with G-Eazy. In 2017, Bebe released the critically acclaimed EPs, All Your Fault: Part 1 (with the Platinum single "I Got You"), and All Your Fault: Part 2 (with "Meant to Be"). Now in 2020, Bebe has amassed almost 4 billion YouTube views and over 12 billion total global streams and counting. In conjunction with Grammy® Week 2019, Bebe launched the Grammy® Music Education Coalition's (GMEC) national campaign on behalf of its new All-Star Ambassador program, whose members also include Luis Fonsi, Rita Ora, Kristin Chenoweth, Regina Spektor and others. In October, 2020, Bebe released her brand new single, "Baby, I'm Jealous" feat. Doja Cat, which is the first track from her forthcoming Spring, 2021 album.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1500 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisition and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact:

The Rose Group

[email protected]

[email protected]

LiveXLive IR Contact:

310.529.2500

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.