A Novel Drug-Free Approach to Reverse Our Mental Health Crisis
Dec 02, 2025, 09:18 ET
PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MindFit®'s free mental fitness training app, now live on app stores, helps you build resilience, self-control, emotional intelligence, grit and more—the skills you need to handle life on your own terms.
Two-thirds of U.S. workers seek preventative, self-guided mental health tools. And, while this market is projected to hit $20B by 2030, most tools fall short.
When Nicholas Singh, CEO and Founder of MindFit®, was diagnosed with anxiety disorder at age 15, doctors rushed to prescribe him a benzodiazepine, without providing a path to independence.
"I train my body to be fit and healthy. Why isn't there a way to build "mental fitness"? I never want to depend on medication, and as it turns out, I'm not alone", says Singh.
The key to MindFit® is its innovative approach of adapting clinically-backed therapy techniques into fast, self-guided exercises that can help you thrive personally and professionally.
Each exercise is reviewed by MindFit®'s board of clinical psychologists for safety and efficacy.
"Having served as a scientific advisor to MindFit®, I am impressed by the company's commitment to advancing mental fitness through evidence-based practices," says Dr. Roy Baumeister, visiting scholar at Harvard, and professor emeritus at FSU.
According to MindFit®'s pilot study, participants reported the following in just 12 weeks:
- 73% experienced enhanced coping skills
- 73% experienced reduced stress levels
- 80% noticed an increase in overall mood
- 87% felt improvements in well-being
- 8.2 point increase in mental fitness (out of 100)
Start with MindFit®'s free mental fitness test, perform their daily exercises, and watch your mental fitness improve.
About MindFit®
Built in stealth mode during COVID-19 in 2021, MindFit® is on a mission to solve our mental health crisis with accessible, preventative mental fitness training. Founded by Nicholas Singh (ex-Amazon), backed by a team of leading clinical psychologists, and with strong pilot results, MindFit® is ready to redefine how we train our minds for the challenges of modern life. "How mentally fit are you?" Take this free test to find out: https://mindfit.co/test/.
