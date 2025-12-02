A Novel Drug-Free Approach to Reverse Our Mental Health Crisis

PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MindFit®'s free mental fitness training app, now live on app stores , helps you build resilience, self-control, emotional intelligence, grit and more—the skills you need to handle life on your own terms.

Two-thirds of U.S. workers seek preventative, self-guided mental health tools. And, while this market is projected to hit $20B by 2030 , most tools fall short.

When Nicholas Singh, CEO and Founder of MindFit®, was diagnosed with anxiety disorder at age 15, doctors rushed to prescribe him a benzodiazepine, without providing a path to independence.

"I train my body to be fit and healthy. Why isn't there a way to build "mental fitness"? I never want to depend on medication, and as it turns out, I'm not alone", says Singh.

The key to MindFit® is its innovative approach of adapting clinically-backed therapy techniques into fast, self-guided exercises that can help you thrive personally and professionally.

Each exercise is reviewed by MindFit®'s board of clinical psychologists for safety and efficacy.

"Having served as a scientific advisor to MindFit®, I am impressed by the company's commitment to advancing mental fitness through evidence-based practices," says Dr. Roy Baumeister, visiting scholar at Harvard, and professor emeritus at FSU.

According to MindFit®'s pilot study, participants reported the following in just 12 weeks:

73% experienced enhanced coping skills

73% experienced reduced stress levels

80% noticed an increase in overall mood

87% felt improvements in well-being

8.2 point increase in mental fitness (out of 100)

Start with MindFit®'s free mental fitness test , perform their daily exercises, and watch your mental fitness improve.

About MindFit®

Built in stealth mode during COVID-19 in 2021, MindFit® is on a mission to solve our mental health crisis with accessible, preventative mental fitness training. Founded by Nicholas Singh (ex-Amazon), backed by a team of leading clinical psychologists, and with strong pilot results, MindFit® is ready to redefine how we train our minds for the challenges of modern life. "How mentally fit are you?" Take this free test to find out: https://mindfit.co/test/ .

SOURCE MindFit®