A Novel Precision Health Tool Launches a New Era in Alzheimer's Prediction and Prevention

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "We can all take steps to help prevent Alzheimer's disease or slow its course," says Dr. Mohammed Ahmed, Neuropsychiatrist and Medical Director of La Jolla's Kaizen Brain Center. "The trick is knowing who may get the disease and when to take action." By the time a person develops tell-tale memory symptoms, molecular changes have already been at work in the brain for 15-20 years.

Until recently, the presence of a single gene, ApoE, was used to indicate who might be at higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. But this gene is not a precise or reliable predictor, and knowing you have it can result in fear rather than actionable information.

"We can do better," says Kaizen's Ahmed. "We can't yet treat active Alzheimer's disease, so prediction and prevention are crucial."

Fortunately, scientific research and evolving technology have led to significant advancements in risk assessment accuracy. HealthLytix, a San Diego-based precision health company, has developed a novel tool that analyzes dozens of genetic variants beyond the ApoE gene.

"Unlike other risk assessments, which only measure the genetic risk you were born with, the HealthLytix model integrates current health information, including brain imaging, with genetic information to provide the most comprehensive, real-time risk assessment available," says Nathan White, CTO of HealthLytix.

Soon Kaizen Brain Center patients will become the first in the country to have access to this new risk assessment for Alzheimer's disease.

On Jan. 15, 2019, Kaizen will launch Kaizen Zenith: An Advanced Preventative Brain Wellness Program to provide continuous, preventative, concierge care to keep aging brains healthy and help Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) patients lower their risk for future neurodegenerative disorders such as Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

HealthLytix's Alzheimer's disease risk assessment will be a key component of the comprehensive Kaizen Zenith program, with imaging data provided by Kaizen partner Imaging Healthcare Specialists (IHS). "We are excited to be working with Kaizen Brain Center to offer this Alzheimer's risk technology to their clients and empower them to take control of their health," says HealthLytix's Nathan White.

Dr. Lee Rice of the Lifewellness Institute helped spark the idea for the Kaizen Zenith program. As a family/sports physician and the former team doctor for the San Diego Chargers, Clippers, and Gulls, Rice sees many TBI patients and people with parents with Alzheimer's who ask him if they might develop the disease. Rice began referring those patients to Kaizen Brain Center, where the clinical team quickly recognized the need for a highly specialized membership program to deliver longitudinal preventative care — and help members keep a close eye on their risks.

The Kaizen Zenith preventative program has a wait-list for prospective members.

