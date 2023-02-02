A NYC Mardi Gras Celebration at Cajun/Creole Newcomer Filé Gumbo Bar

Authentic Cuisine, Cocktails, Live New Orleans Jazz Music, and Dancing till Midnight

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Yorkers don't need to get on a plane to New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras this year. They can just head to Tribeca, where newcomer Filé Gumbo Bar, one of the most unique Cajun/Creole spots to open in the past year, will host its first Mardi Gras celebration on Fat Tuesday, February 21st.

Filé Gumbo Bar chef Eric McCree is hosting a festive Mardi Gras celebration Tuesday, February 21st. At this new Tribeca restaurant, guests will enjoy authentic Cajun/Creole food to celebrate. Cocktails, four-course dinner, dessert, and dancing to a live jazz band are part of the festivities. Mardi Gras attire and colors are encouraged! The cost is $300 for the full evening or $175 for a prix fixe dinner. Reservations can be made on OpenTable. www.filenyc.com

Guests are encouraged to dress festively in traditional Mardi Gras colors of yellow, green, and purple, along with masks, boas, feathers and capes. Beads will be handed out at the door, and The Gumbo House Band will be playing lively jazz to get the carnival vibes started.

The evening's festivities begin at 6 p.m. with an array of passed appetizers, such as fried oyster sliders, mini muffulettas, hush puppies and grilled blackened shrimp, and an open bar where Sazeracs, Hurricanes and French 75s will flow freely all evening.

At 8 p.m., guests will indulge in a four-course dinner showcasing chef Eric McCree's classic Southern cuisine, honed from his time spent traveling through Louisiana's Cajun country. The Mardi Gras menu includes crawfish bread and char-grilled oysters, the restaurant's signature "Tiny's Gumbo," Blackened Drum Fish with Crawfish Étoufée, Grilled Creole Salad with Fried Shrimp, and a decadent dessert sampling. Each course will be complemented with a wine or beer pairing.

Following dinner, guests will dance along with the Gumbo House Band, who will liven up the evening with a second line, playing in the New Orleans style of small ensemble improvisation, featuring the music of Duke Ellington, Fats Waller, Hoagy Carmichael, Harry Warren & the composers who created the great American songs of Tin Pan Alley.

Two dining options are available for the evening: $300 for the entire experience (cocktail hour, prix-fixe dinner menu dinner, and after party with open bar all night); or $175 for the dinner and pairings, with a bar tab opened for the after party. (Tax & gratuity included). Advance reservations only at OpenTable.com.

About Filé Gumbo Bar

Filé Gumbo Bar in NYC's Tribeca neighborhood is a unique NOLA style concept that focuses on the subtleties of Cajun and Creole food, with the signature dish of gumbo. Chef/owner Eric McCree has harnessed a unique style of serving gumbo, utilizing a steam kettle cooking system to create customizable gumbo entrees made to order. The restaurant is named after the thickening agent used for its gumbo – filé, ground sassafras leaves introduced to the cuisine by the Choctaw Indians, It serves lunch and dinner, as well as a festive weekend brunch with live jazz music. 275 Church Street, NYC. www.filenyc.com

