A. O. Smith Announces Retirement of Charles T. Lauber and Appointment of Carrie L. Anderson as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

MILWAUKEE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS), a leader in water heating and water treatment, announced today that Carrie L. Anderson will become the company's next executive vice president and chief financial officer on July 1. She succeeds Charles T. Lauber, who will retire from the company after serving in different senior leadership capacities for over 26 years. He will remain at the company through Sept. 30 to ensure continuity during the transition. Anderson will serve as a key member of A. O. Smith's executive leadership team and lead the company's finance organization responsible for strategic financial planning, capital allocation, treasury, controllership, tax and investor relations.

Carrie Anderson Charles Lauber

Anderson brings extensive experience across global industrial, manufacturing and technology companies. She most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ: CPB). Prior to Campbell, she served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Integra LifeSciences, a leading global medical technology company. She previously held senior finance leadership roles at Dover Corporation and Delphi Corporation. Anderson began her career as an engineer with General Motors.

Anderson earned her Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration from Ball State University. She serves on the board of directors of Embecta Corp. and is a member of its Audit and Nominating & Governance committees.

"We are pleased to welcome a leader with Carrie's depth of experience across complex industrial and manufacturing organizations," said Steve Shafer, president and chief executive officer. "Her capabilities in strategic execution, corporate development and operational excellence will be instrumental as we advance our long-term growth and transformation objectives."

Lauber was named executive vice president and chief financial officer of the company in May 2019. He joined A. O. Smith as corporate director of tax and audit in December 1999. He was named vice president and controller of the former Electrical Products Company division in 2001 and was named vice president, global finance for Electrical Products in 2004. In 2006, he was promoted to senior vice president and group chief financial officer for the former Water Products Company division. Prior to his current role as executive vice president and chief financial officer, Lauber served as senior vice president, strategy and corporate development for six years. He serves on the board of directors of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) and H.B. Fuller.

Shafer continued, "On behalf of everyone at A. O. Smith, I want to thank Chuck for his leadership and contributions over the past 26 years. He has helped lead the company through significant changes and strengthened our leadership position in water technology. We wish Chuck all the best in his well-earned retirement."

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation