A. O. Smith Reports Quarterly Dividend

Jan 15, 2026

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.36 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

The dividend is payable on Tuesday, February 17 to shareholders of record Friday, January 30, 2026.

About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

