A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe's

The Milwaukee-based water technology company will supply more than 20 A. O. Smith-branded water treatment products to Lowe's, beginning in mid-August. A. O. Smith will also provide merchandising support through new branded displays and an improved online experience, including a product selector tool on AOSmithatLowes.com, to help customers determine the right product for their needs.

The company expects the new business' impact to earnings per share will be minimal in 2018, due to start-up costs, and will share more information at its April 25 first quarter investors' conference call.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Lowe's from water heaters to water treatment products," Kevin J. Wheeler, president and chief operating officer of A. O. Smith, said.

"The A. O. Smith brand stands for premium quality, innovation, and an obsessive focus on engineering to help solve problems for customers," Wheeler continued. "We recently concluded an extensive nationwide water treatment consumer study, and we are confident our products and educational programs will meet customers' filtration needs and provide them with peace of mind knowing their water is clean and safe."

A. O. Smith will offer a broad line of whole-house, under-the-counter and countertop water treatment products, as well as water softeners with desirable, innovative features. A. O. Smith will also offer replacement filters for customers both in-store and on Lowes.com. All water treatment products are tested to NSF standards.

A. O. Smith is a global leader in water filtration outside of the United States and is leveraging its patented technologies to bring the best products to serve customers in the U.S. The new water treatment business is in addition to the long-standing water heater supply partnership between A. O. Smith and Lowe's.

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. The company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products. For more information visit www.aosmith.com.

