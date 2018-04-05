A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25

A. O. Smith Corporation

MILWAUKEE, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) will release its first quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 25 and has scheduled an investor conference call to follow at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)

The call can be heard live on the company's web site, www.aosmith.com.  An audio replay of the call will be available on the company's web site after the live event.  To access the archived audio replay, go to the "Investors" page and select the First Quarter Conference Call link.

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the NYSE, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products. For more information visit www.aosmith.com.

 

