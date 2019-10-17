A Once in a Lifetime Celebration at Health Products For You

HPFY has a monthly Giving Day, instated by the CEO and Co-Founder Naheed Quaisar in April of 2017. They have never skipped a month. Every second Friday of the month is Giving Day, supporting both the local and global community. Just last month, a few employees from the United States traveled to India and visited a school that they have supported through their Giving Day program every year. You can imagine what a fulfilling experience that was and how strong the commitment to continue their support has grown.

HPFY is celebrating their Golden Birthday with HPFY Health and Wellness Day this Saturday, October 19th at their headquarters in Brookfield CT. On that day HPFY will celebrate Cancer Survivors and Family Caregivers. Kicking off the day with free yoga sessions, pain & stress relief, free massages, and free informational sessions; survivors and caregivers can relax and enjoy a day just for them. If you are a Cancer survivor or a caregiver for your family/friend suffering from Cancer, Alzheimer's, Dementia, Autism, Downs syndrome, Paralysis, Parkinson's, COPD, Multiple Sclerosis, Depression or any other medical ailment, please call us at 203-616-2850 or email us at wellness@healthproductsforyou.com to register for the event and get a free meal voucher for one of the food trucks on site that day.

As HPFY continues to grow, so does it's giving back to the communities it serves, and it isn't slowing down. If you happen to be in the area of Brookfield Connecticut on October 19th consider stopping by 14 Fairfield Drive between the hours of 11am – 4pm and enjoy HPFY Health & Wellness Day!

