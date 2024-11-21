A Once-in-a-Lifetime Haven Emerges on the Banks of the Blue River for $6.95M

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled on the peaceful banks of the Blue River, 189 Ginger Quill Lane offers an extraordinary opportunity to experience Colorado mountain living at its finest. This rare, luxury mountain home masterfully blends privacy, natural beauty, and proximity to both adventure and convenience. Listed by Brie and Keiven Cosgriff of milehimodern, the home is located just 10 minutes from the charming towns of Breckenridge and Frisco. Residents enjoy quick access to local shopping and dining while having the world-renowned waters of the Blue River as their backyard. Spanning generous acreage in a private residential enclave, this retreat offers the ideal setting for multi-generational gatherings in a place where luxury meets nature.

"The rarity of this incredible home cannot be understated," notes Brie Cosgriff, co-listing broker for 189 Ginger Quill Lane. "The residence is an outdoor lover's paradise, with unrestricted access to a private stretch of the Blue River and generous space for gatherings of any size."

From the moment one wanders inside, the residence reveals itself as a masterpiece of design, perfectly capturing the essence of Colorado's rugged beauty. Natural stone tile extends throughout the main level, harmonizing with the rich timber beams and tongue-and-groove ceilings to create a warm and inviting environment. Expansive clerestory windows provide ever-changing views of the surrounding mountain landscape, bringing the outdoors in and turning the setting into a living artwork. The primary suite showcases this idyllic fusion, with wide stretches of glass that open to breathtaking mountain and river vistas. Entertainment areas are plentiful, with a lofted game room, a main-level bar and multiple gathering spaces ideal for hosting. Whether enjoying quiet moments of reflection or gathering for festive celebrations, every detail has been carefully considered to enhance the mountain living experience.

"This is a home meant to be prized for many generations," says Keiven Cosgriff, co-listing agent for the property. "The design is meant to flow with its impeccable outdoor surroundings by honoring the rugged beauty of Colorado."

Situated in one of Colorado's most coveted regions, 189 Ginger Quill Lane offers an unmatched outdoor lifestyle. The expansive deck is the perfect vantage point for taking in the spectacular mountain views, whether lounging with a book or dining al fresco with loved ones. Towering pines provide a storybook backdrop, while direct access to the Blue River — one of Colorado's premier fly-fishing waters — ensures that unforgettable moments in nature are just moments away. With portions of the river holding Gold Medal status, anglers can expect opportunities for record-breaking catches right outside their door.

Despite its secluded setting, this luxurious home is only moments away from the abundant amenities and recreational opportunities of Breckenridge and Frisco. From world-class skiing in the winter to motorized and non-motorized boating on nearby Dillon Reservoir, outdoor enthusiasts will find no shortage of activities to enjoy throughout the year. For more information about 189 Ginger Quill Lane, reach out to Brie Cosgriff at 303 827.6361 or Keiven Cosgriff at 303 827.6360.

