A One-of-a-Kind Global Culinary Adventure - No Passport Required! eat2explore launches immersive All-Ages cooking kits with global recipes, expert-curated drink pairings, playlists, and more

Solving the "what's for dinner" dilemma, the award-winning brand reimagines cultural exploration at home – perfect for unforgettable date nights, dinner parties, and solo escapes.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Say goodbye to boring dinners and same-old date nights. Introducing a new kind of cooking kit that takes you on a delicious trip around the world - right from your kitchen.

eat2explore's new All-Ages Explorer Boxes are part culinary adventure, part cultural immersion, and all fun. Designed for adults (and curious foodies of any age), each kit features authentic global recipes, curated cocktail and mocktail pairings, wine & beer suggestions, themed playlists, book and movie recommendations, and cultural insights - everything you need for a fully immersive, screen-free experience.

Since 2018, eat2explore has inspired thousands of families to cook together and learn about world cultures through immersive recipe kits and educational content. Now, with the new All-Ages expansion, adults can enjoy the same world-class culinary experience - elevated with drink pairings curated by renowned mixologist Anthony Caporale, along with hand-selected wine and beer suggestions.

"We created something new - not just for dinner, but for connection," said Rowena Scherer, founder and CEO of eat2explore and author of the award-winning cookbook A Taste of the World: Celebrating Global Flavors. "Our All-Ages kits offer a full-sensory journey through food, drink, music, books, and stories that transport you to a new country each month."

The launch includes 24 featured countries, each box featuring: (see content here ):

Three authentic, easy-to-follow recipes

Essential spice and sauce mixes

A themed Explorer Booklet

Curated drink pairings from expert mixologists

Downloadable content for a full-sensory experience

The eat2explore All-Ages Kits are now available at eat2explore.com , Amazon , and all major social media platforms. The kits are ideal for families, couples, educators, and gift-givers looking for meaningful, screen-free ways to connect through food and culture.

About eat2explore

Founded in 2018, eat2explore is an award-winning experiential cooking kit brand that brings the world into your kitchen through food, culture, and storytelling. Featured in Forbes, The New York Times, CNN, BuzzFeed, The Today Show, and other national media, the kits are beloved by families, educators - and now grown-ups, too.

